Jasper County CASA will begin its next training session on Jan. 13 for community members interested in learning how to advocate for children in the foster care system.
Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers complete a 30-hour training on Zoom, are sworn in by a judge and are assigned a case of a child or sibling group in foster care in Jasper County. CASAs meet with their children at least twice a month and work with caseworkers, juvenile officers, guardians, teachers and therapists to ensure that all the child's needs are being met.
More than 300 children in foster care in Jasper County do not yet have a CASA who can advocate on their behalf.
Register for an information session at jascocasa.org/events.
Details: kenedie@jascocasa.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.