CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Jasper County Collector's Office will be closed to the public until further notice. Staff at the Joplin office will be assigned to the Carthage courthouse during this time.
Payment of real estate and personal property taxes can be paid online at jaspercountycollector.com; there is a 2.4% processing fee for credit and debit cards. Online payment can also be made via eCheck with a flat fee of $1.75 for a tax bill of up to $50,000.
Drop boxes for checks are available on the west side of the Carthage courthouse and at the Joplin court building entrance.
Details: 417-358-0411 (for real estate), 417-358-0409 (for personal property).
