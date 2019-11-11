CARTHAGE, Mo. — A public hearing will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday on the proposed Jasper County budget for 2020.
County auditor Sarah Hoover will present the budget during a meeting of the Jasper County Commission.
The meeting will be held in room 101 of the Jasper County Courthouse.
The commission also will hear a report from Tony Moehr, administrator of the Jasper County Health Department, on storm water funding by the state Department of Natural Resources.
