The presiding judge for Jasper County Circuit Court has ordered a modification of court operations for this week and next in light of the national state of emergency regarding COVID-19.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane has signed an administrative order, effective Tuesday and applicable through March 27, that implements the following measures:
• Suspension of the impaneling of jurors for both weeks, with jury trials set for those weeks to be rescheduled for a later date.
• Limitation of hearings in all criminal cases, including probation revocation matters, where defendants are in jail or any other detention center, to videoconferencing. Such defendants will not be transported to court buildings for those hearings, and judicial officers will be given the discretion to allow attorneys to appear by telephone and to either cancel or continue as appropriate.
The order states that victims' right to participate in such hearings will be maintained in whatever manner judges deem best.
All criminal cases where defendants are not in custody are postponed this week and next and will be rescheduled.
• All large-volume dockets, including associate court dockets, circuit court civil case dockets, domestic "call dockets," landlord/tenant dockets, small claims dockets, uncontested dissolution dockets, traffic and municipal dockets and treatment court dockets for those two weeks, are to be postponed and rescheduled, with the provision that judicial officers have the discretion to conduct any of those dockets via telephone or videoconferencing.
• All hearings on full orders of protection set for this week and next are continued to two weeks from their current date, with all ex parte orders of protection currently in place extended until the new hearing date.
• Other than those cases covered in the above measures, individual hearings in criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases will proceed as scheduled unless the judge assigned to the case takes action pursuant to the administrative order.
• All detention and protective custody hearings scheduled in the Juvenile Division will proceed as scheduled, including hearings for juveniles held at the Juvenile Detention Center. All other hearings in abuse and neglect cases shall be continued and rescheduled. Hearings on termination of parental rights, adoptions and transfers of custody during the two-week period also will be rescheduled.
• Probate cases involving 96-hour and 21-day involuntary mental health detentions and emergency guardianships will be heard as scheduled.
• All municipal courts supervised by the 29th Judicial Circuit Court are subject to the administrative order and are encouraged to take steps consistent with the court's administrative order and guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
• Judicial officers are given the discretion to exclude from their courtrooms anyone they deem necessary to have removed to comply with CDC recommendations.
• All nonessential court-related travel for judicial officers and staff is canceled through the end of March.
The order applies only to Jasper County Circuit Court this week and next, with additional administrative orders expected to address the weeks that follow.
Circuit judges Crane, Dean Dankelson and David Mouton, all of whom often have criminal court dockets on Monday, did not hold criminal court today, although judges in some other circuit courts in Southwest Missouri did.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.