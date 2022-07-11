CARTHAGE, Mo. — Early articles in The Carthage Press indicate the old log cabin on Mound Street was built in the late 1830s and was the home of George Hornback in the original village of Jasper, which existed on the banks of the Spring River from 1839-1842.
Hornback offered his home to the county court as a meeting place in 1841, when Jasper County was carved out of a much larger Barton County.
The county court held functions there starting Feb. 25, 1841, until it moved to another building that had served as a grocery and dram shop.
It was in that second building where Carthage was designated to be built a short distance east of old Jasper and adopted as the county seat.
According to The Carthage Press, in 1842 county offices were moved to the John Pennington home, a few hundred yards north of the limits then set for Carthage and the nearest building to the future county seat.
The first building specifically built as a courthouse was a one-room framed building built in 1842 on the north side of the square at a cost of $100. It was the first building completed on the square and served as the courthouse for 12 years.
In 1854, a two-story brick courthouse was built in the center of the square and served until the Battle of Carthage on July 5, 1861, when it was damaged in the fighting.
County government was suspended during the Civil War, and the brick courthouse was destroyed by fire Oct. 7, 1863.
County government was reestablished at the Cave Spring school just south of La Russell on Oct. 10, 1865.
In September 1866, a county jail built at Fourth and Lincoln streets in Carthage became the home of county government until a two-story frame courthouse was built on the west side of the Carthage square.
In 1871, county offices moved into a former church building in Carthage purchased by the county court, but that building burned in 1887. For a while, the county rented various business buildings around the square.
The current Jasper County Courthouse was built in 1894 and housed both county offices and the offices of the city of Carthage until the 1980s, when City Hall was built on the east side of the square.
At the same time, a smaller courts building was built near Seventh and Virginia in Joplin, but that courts building burned in 1911.
The existing courthouse in Carthage was given a complete makeover in the last few years, and voters also approved a new courts building in Joplin to replace the one near Seventh Street and Pearl Avenue that had been built in the 1970s.
