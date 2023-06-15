The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed a rural Joplin man's charges Thursday after the two people he was accused of assaulting did not attend a preliminary hearing to testify against him.

Maston K. Green, 35, was scheduled for the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a felony count of second-degree assault and a misdemeanor count of assault.

The charges pertained an incident May 3 at the defendant's home on North Calliope Lane.

A probable-cause affidavit states that he slapped a woman in the face in an argument and then struck a man on the arm with a baseball bat. Neither required medical attention.

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.