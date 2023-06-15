The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed a rural Joplin man's charges Thursday after the two people he was accused of assaulting did not attend a preliminary hearing to testify against him.
Maston K. Green, 35, was scheduled for the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a felony count of second-degree assault and a misdemeanor count of assault.
The charges pertained an incident May 3 at the defendant's home on North Calliope Lane.
A probable-cause affidavit states that he slapped a woman in the face in an argument and then struck a man on the arm with a baseball bat. Neither required medical attention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.