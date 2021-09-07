The Jasper County Health Department on Tuesday reported six more deaths because of COVID-19, bringing the total to 202 for that part of the county outside the Joplin city limits.
The deaths include three men, one each in his 50s, 60s and 80s, and three women, one each in their 30s, 40s, and 60s.
The city of Joplin has reported 164 deaths as of Tuesday, and Newton County has reported 108 deaths, bringing the total for the two-country metro area to 474.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.