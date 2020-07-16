CARTHAGE, Mo. — There will be 459 properties in this year's Jasper County real estate tax sale, according to Steven E. McIntosh, the Jasper County collector of revenue.
The sale will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24. Because the Jasper County courthouse is being remodeled, and to allow for social distancing, this year's sale has been moved to Carthage's Memorial Hall, 407 S. Garrison Ave.
Those who own the properties may pay the real estate taxes by 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, to prevent the sale.
In order to conduct the auction, the Jasper County Collector's Office will be closed Monday, Aug. 24, and will reopen Tuesday, Aug. 25.
A list of the properties that are currently scheduled for sale can be found at jaspercountycollector.com. Advertisements listing the properties to be auctioned will run in The Joplin Globe on July 19, July 26 and Aug. 2, according to the collector's office.
