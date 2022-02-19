It took three years of work by Nanda Nunnelly-Sparks, Connect to Culture and others to make the events of this weekend in Joplin happen, but jazz musician Charles McPherson returned to the city where he was born 82 years ago, playing concerts Friday and Saturday.
McPherson, playing saxophone, and a band entertained a crowd at the Empire Market on Friday. He also held a master class for musicians at Missouri Southern State University that day, and was scheduled for another concert at the old Fox Theatre in downtown Joplin on Saturday.
“I got teary-eyed a couple of times just closing my eyes and listening to this music spreading out over Joplin,” Nunnelly-Sparks said on Friday. “Mr. McPherson has always claimed Joplin as his hometown, but we haven’t always claimed Mr. McPherson. We haven’t always talked about Mr. McPherson, children don’t know about Mr. McPherson, and that’s something we need to change.
“I had to just close my eyes to take it all in because this amazing sound that I know came from Joplin, coming back on Joplin. It was almost like getting showered with his love through his music, and I got teary-eyed.”
McPherson said he would pass through Joplin occasionally on his way from city to city, but he’d never played professionally in his hometown.
“I’m 82, the last time I was here was 1948 and I was 9 years old or something like that. I’ve been through here through the years going from point A to point B, but never stopping and hanging out, so to have a tribute like this and a day to be honored in such a way is beautiful and such a great feeling. It’s very interesting to come back where I started.”
McPherson moved with his family to Detroit in 1948, but he said the music he heard in celebrations at Joplin’s Ewert Park as a child started a fire in him.
“Every summer they would have little bands come by, some big bands, but they would be swing bands. I was like six or seven years old and I was very enamored of the instruments, the shiny gold instruments. and of course I liked the sound.
“I didn’t start playing until I moved to Detroit in 1948. I started playing in junior high school, I played trumpet first and then I started playing saxophone at about 13. I finally got a chance to play music there, but it all started with me hearing and being impressed with the musicians and the horns and the way they looked and the sounds of the swing era in Ewert Park.”
This weekend’s concerts also were a homecoming of sorts for one of the members of McPherson’s band, tenor saxophone player Javon Jackson.
His mom, Janice (Frazier) Jackson grew up in Carthage, and his dad, Theodore “Teddy” Jackson was a Joplin native. Javon was born in Carthage’s McCune-Brooks Hospital.
His family moved to Denver when he was about a year old, and after he got his start in music, he used his Joplin ties to introduce himself to Charles McPherson many years ago.
“I’ve known Charles because my grandfather used to tell me about Charles and he’s a prominent musician,” Jackson said. “So when I got to New York I knew about him and I met him once when I was going to college. I went down to tell him who I was and I was Fern and Theodore’s grandson, and he let me sit in with him. But this was the first night I’ve ever played with him for a concert, it was special.”
Jackson said this weekend is the third time he’s played in the Joplin area professionally.
“I’ve played two or three concerts here, one at Memorial Hall and one at Ozark Christian College, and then this one,” he said. “I wish I had played here more like when my father and grandfather were alive, but I used to bring my saxophone home and I’d always be practicing in someone’s house, I was always playing music.”
Nunnelly-Sparks, a member of the “Charles McPherson: A Journey Home” committee, and president of the Minnie Hackney Service Center in Joplin, said the idea of bringing McPherson home to play started with a Black History Month post she put on Facebook three years ago.
“COVID definitely had something to do with it taking so long,” she said. “I tagged Mr. McPherson’s page on the post I made. His wife happened to see that tag and read it and she made a comment, Mr. McPherson has always wanted to come back and perform in Joplin. So that just started something in my mind, so I started reaching out to people and reached out to Connect to Culture and they were like, ‘Hey, let’s help make this happen.’ ”
Bringing McPherson back to Joplin wasn’t enough for the committee. Also unveiled on Friday was the design for a mural, created by Kansas City Muralist Alexander Austin, that will honor McPherson and other black entertainers who performed in Joplin. It will be painted on the side of one of Joplin’s downtown buildings. Nunnelly-Sparks said a location is still to be finalized, but a few people approached her on Friday telling her they have buildings and they’d love to have the picture on their wall.
She said she did research to discover as many of the black musicians and entertainers as possible who passed through and performed in Joplin over the decades.
“Either they performed at venues here or when they were passing through they would stop at Lincoln school and perform there,” Nunnelly-Sparks said. “Some of them include Dizzy Gillespie, Ella Fitzgerald, Marian Anderson, Melissa Cuther — one of our own — and there’s also Charlie Bird Parker, Mamie Smith was another one, Sammie Davis Junior performed here when he was a young man, very young. We’ve been working on it and putting it together for quite some time. In the background you’ll notice it also says “Joplin Uplift.” The Joplin Uplift was a black newspaper that was published here in Joplin for many years.”
Austin said he wanted McPherson to stand out in the painting.
“I wanted the past to become the present,” he said. “The past is in black and white and as it comes closer it emerges into Mr. McPherson’s time here, so that’s the way I wanted to get that feeling. I could have done all of it in black and white. Normally I just do black and white, but I thought about it and started putting it together and thought this is sort of like the past and he’s embodying all of this talent and he’s making beautiful music as they did in the past. He’s the link between the past and today and he’s a gift of our time. We should treasure that.”
