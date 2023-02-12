CARTHAGE, Mo. — Perusing dated issues of one local newspaper was revealing. You get to know the people of the community in a unique way and can sense what they were thinking in that time and place.
Such was my experience examining The Carthage Evening Press edited in 1938 by W.J. Sewell. My path to investigate that year in the Press was brought to light by complaints online that Carl Lewton Stadium in Municipal Park is now in disrepair and needs improvements to accommodate fans, the Carthage Tigers and American Legion teams. Last week, Carthage’s city engineer declared Carl Lewton Stadium “unfit and unsafe for occupancy,” and the city closed the stadium to games.
That was the beginning of my journey into the town’s past. That stadium emerged from the sweat and toil of government-employed workers in the Works Progress Administration. The stadium in Carthage Municipal Park was one of dozens of stadiums built here in the Midwest and around the country by men looking for work during the Great Depression.
A posting by Fort Hays State University titled “Historical Baseball Sites Outside Kansas” proved indispensable. It included Bosse Field in Evansville, Indiana, and Liberty Park Stadium in Sedalia, now called Day Field at Liberty Park. The original Clemens Field, named for the famous novelist, in Hannibal, Missouri, destroyed by fire in 1936, was included on this website. Carl Lewton Stadium was included, too.
Phil Welch Stadium in St. Joseph and Red Rock Stadium in Elk City, Oklahoma, and even New England’s Wahconah Park in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, can be seen. The WPA built those too. It is no coincidence that the Elk City stadium bears a resemblance to Carl Lewton Stadium in Carthage.
On these fields built with sweat and federal tax dollars young boys played Little League, Pony League and American Legion baseball. Here boys have matured into men, mentally and physically.
Carthage in those days, like many towns, had baseball fever and had been granted a license for a Class D baseball program. In 1938, Carthage took spring training in Hutchinson, Kansas, home of the Larks, before the regular season started in the first week in May.
The first reference to the Carthage stadium can be found on Jan. 13, 1938. The class D farm club would be called the Carthage Pirates and play in the Arkansas-Missouri League, which included five more teams: the Neosho Yankees, the Siloam Spring (Arkansas) Travelers, the Rogers (Arkansas) Reds, the Fayetteville (Arkansas) Angels and the Monett Red Birds.
By opening day on May 17, 1938, the new stadium was complete. It received front-page billing in the Press.
Evening Press editor-in-chief Sewell included a huge Harry S. Bressler cartoon titled “Play Ball” on the front page on opening day. The headline: “Carthage Makes Debut in Organized Ball Tonight.”
On opening night, a parade began at what was then the new high school building on Main Street, headed down Main to Fourth Street, jogged past present day Memorial Hall and onto Oak Street and the busiest highway in America, Route 66, and then to Case Street near today’s Municipal Park.
The parade led by a Missouri State Highway Patrol car was followed by the ROTC Band, two companies of the high school ROTC, the Carthage Girls Mariner Corps, the Carthage girl’s drum corps, then the Carthage girls softball team. Last the procession ended with the two teams, Carthage and Monett, in cars ending near the park on Case Street not far from the new stadium.
Before the first pitch of the game, master of ceremonies John H. Flanagan gave a speech followed by Carthage Mayor Henry S. Cowgill Jr. Chamber of Commerce head W.T. Morrow of Morrow Mill Co. said a few words; Guy Wade, the Springfield district WPA director, whose crew constructed the stadium, and state Social Security administrator George Haworth spoke too. All praised the Carthage community’s new stadium.
Not since Missouri State Guard troops chased Union commander Franz Sigel’s troops from the field of battle July 5, 1861, had an event generated more excitement in Carthage. Only on the third Saturday in October 1967 would there be a show of more community spirit with the first Maple Leaf Festival Parade and band contest. Such was the excitement on opening day for the Pirates and their new baseball stadium.
Surveying the Carthage landscape, Carl Lewton Stadium is one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks. A desirable outcome at this point would be a community effort to restore the rock structure, adding the amenities to accommodate baseball fans, the Carthage Tigers or any of the youth baseball teams in Carthage.
Carthage R-9 Superintendent Dr. Mark Baker estimates the school district has invested at least $200,000 to keep the stadium in operation over the past decade, less expenditures on keeping the lights on for night games. Carthage Parks and Recreation informs me the school district pays no rent or leasing fee, the city accommodating the school district’s baseball team. It serves a useful purpose and is one of the architectural and historical crown jewels of this community.
Regarding the stadium’s early history, the days of the Carthage Pirates days were numbered, the team disbanding in 1940. Many of the young men who played those years in the Arkansas-Missouri League answered the call of duty, serving in the armed forces during World War II. Some never returned. Carl Lewton Stadium was witness to those Great Depression days, the young men who played there, and the crowds who enjoyed watching them.
And so it is with great expectations that I call for the city of Carthage and the Carthage School District to work as one to restore and repair Carl Lewton Stadium. If not for the sake of preserving a cultural and historical landmark, then for the name of a coach who meant so much to so many young boys growing up in Carthage whose name honors the stadium.
Let the historical record show that I have coach Lewton’s back on this one and those Boys of Summer in 1938 too.
Soon there will be a GoFundMe page, with every red cent going to the city to makeover this historical place. Watch for it. It’s the least I can do for coach.
