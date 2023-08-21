Jhan Hurn, of Joplin, was appointed to the Mental Health Commission recently by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
Hurn currently serves as president of the Joplin Sports Authority and as a board member of the Industrial Development Authority of the County of Jasper. He previously served as president and CEO of Jasper County Sheltered Facilities Association, also known as Community Support Services of Missouri, and as past president of the Joplin Daybreak Rotary Club.
Hurn holds a bachelor's degree in business and accounting from Missouri Southern State University.
