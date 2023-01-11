The head of a group of volunteers who have been soliciting contributions to pay for a graduation event for the Joplin High School class of 2023 has been charged with stealing $1,400 from the fund.
Melanie D. Patterson, 42, entered a plea of not guilty Jan. 3 in Newton County Circuit Court to a felony charge of stealing.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge after an investigation by Joplin police in November states that Patterson used her position as president of Joplin High School Project Graduation for the Class of 2023 to steal from the group's account at Southwest Missouri Bank in Joplin.
Patterson purportedly used a debit card that she had been issued as the group's president to make five withdrawals from the account totaling $1,400 over a five-week period in September and October.
The affidavit states that the group's treasurer noticed suspicious activity on the account and discovered the unauthorized transactions on bank records. All the withdrawals were made from a bank ATM at 1102 E. 32nd St. in Joplin.
Video obtained from the ATM showed Patterson getting out of a Ford Explorer registered in her name to make withdrawals from the account on each of the five occasions, according to the affidavit.
The document states that when police contacted her by phone about the matter, she said that the debit card in question had been stolen and denied having anything to do with the thefts before ultimately refusing to speak any further with officers.
The graduation project group is composed of volunteers, primarily parents of JHS seniors, who raise funds to support a safe graduation celebration event at the end of the school year.
Patterson has a court hearing on the charge March 6.
