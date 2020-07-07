Unemployment for the Joplin Metropolitan Area fell in May after rising to its highest level in more than 30 years because of the pandemic, according to the latest data from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.
In May, 9.2% of Joplin's workforce was unemployed, compared to 10.6% in April and 3.5% in March.
The rates are seasonally adjusted, meaning they reflect seasonal trends, such as construction in the summer, for example.
Missouri's unemployment rate in May was 10.1%, down from 10.2% in April but still up sharply from 3.9% in March.
Joplin's unemployment rate in April marked at least a 30-year high, according to MERIC. Records of that database only go back to 1990.
The previous high for Joplin in the last 30 years was 8.7% in September 2009 and again for several months in the fall of 2010 during the Great Recession.
Unemployment has been between 2.7% and 3.5% during the past two years for the Joplin area. In fact, the 2.7% seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the summer and fall of 2018 was a record low, meaning Joplin has gone from record low to record high unemployment in less than two years.
Nationwide unemployment in May was 13.3%, down from 14.7% in April, and up from 4.4% in March.
The U.S. Department of Labor also reported Tuesday that the number of available jobs rose sharply as well, but remained far below pre-pandemic levels.
The figures, from the government's Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey, or JOLTS, illustrate the whiplash the economy has experienced since the pandemic intensified in mid-March. Layoffs nationally soared in March to 11.5 million, roughly four times the peak during the 2008-2009 recession. They remained high in April, at 7.7 million, but in May they fell back to pre-pandemic levels of 1.8 million.
Hiring, meanwhile, plunged in April to 4 million, the lowest level since 2011, but jumped to 6.5 million in May. While that is the most hires on records dating back to 2000, it wasn't nearly enough to offset the roughly 19 million layoffs in March and April.
And whatever ground has been recaptured to this point is now being imperiled by a resurgence of COVID-19 cases throughout parts of the country. Despite a solid rebound in employment, the job market remains badly damaged, both by mandatory lockdowns and the reluctance of people to again visit restaurants, theaters or to travel freely, at least until a vaccine or an effective treatment for the virus is available.
Employers also advertised 5.4 million jobs in May, about 10% higher than in April, but still below pre-pandemic levels of about 7 million.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
