As I have been writing this weekly column for the past couple of years, I have been asked on more than one occasion how I might sum up a message in one single column. Let me take a stab at summing up a message that might resonate.
While I touch on many areas — such as local communities, local businesses, local media, teamwork, processes, economic challenges, technology and much more — as I write this column, let me try to sum up with four simple words: educate, believe, unite and transform.
Let’s break this down a bit further by putting those four words in more practical terms.
Nothing great happens in a local community without knowledge. To promote this knowledge that will lead to transformation, education must reach a vast number of the residents within a community. The community educational process is never easy but is what we might refer to as the foundation of any transformation. We must educate the community to better understand what is at stake, what is possible and what it means to be truly local. When communities grasp the importance of the truly local mentality, you know your education is making inroads.
With effective education comes widespread belief, and with widespread belief comes widespread hope and excitement that lead to action. Without widespread belief, education proves to be in vain and a waste of time. Never underestimate the power of hope and belief; miracles can happen when putting that belief into action.
Once communities have conquered the elements of education and belief, they come to the most important element of all — uniting in a common cause and mission. Once education is effectively spread far and wide and you have a community with many excited believers, it becomes paramount for those believers to unite in setting goals and taking action. This is the step that usually proves the most challenging. At the same time, those communities making the transition from the second phase to the third are the communities that will prosper into the future.
Uniting is an action word, not a passive word. When communities unite, they are capable of great things. I can’t stress enough the importance of this third phase. This is indeed the phase that separates most communities from greatness.
After local communities have navigated the first three phases, the groundwork and foundation have been laid for solid and sustainable transformation. True transformation should be the goal of every community, for as you transform, you will feel and experience the excitement that comes from the vibrancy that is associated with active transformation.
I realize summing up the task of transforming a community into only four words really doesn’t do the task justice. It takes much more than four words to revitalize and transform a community. Always remember and bear in mind, the journey of a thousand miles doesn’t happen overnight — it begins with a first step, followed by a second, and so on.
