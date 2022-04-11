I read a report recently titled, “Where Our Jobs Come From.” Its author, Don Macke, of the Center of Rural Entrepreneurship, made some observations every small or mid-sized community across the country should take to heart.
• Between 2006-16, 48 million net new jobs were created. This is a whopping 31% increase in jobs over this roughly ten-year period.
• Stage 1 and 2 businesses (from 1-99 employees) accounted for 95% of those 48 million jobs.
• Stage 3 businesses (100-499 employees) created 2.6 million jobs or the other 5%.
• Stage 4 businesses (500+ employees) lost a million jobs in that same time.
While we don’t have studies showing the past few years, it is safe to say those numbers are still relevant.
The above figures create a compelling argument for hopping aboard the small business and entrepreneurship bandwagon. Statistics and reality tell us placing all our eggs in the basket of only courting large or medium-sized manufacturing businesses is going against great odds. That quest is fraught with a high percentage of failure.
There are over 10,000 communities across the country courting these larger businesses. The odds of success are 1-2% on the high side. Those communities getting lucky in this courtship casino are usually advanced in their pursuit of infrastructure, quality of life, and transforming their communities in other areas as well. For most, the odds are better if you take the city coffers and invest in lottery tickets. Additionally, communities depending on this type of employer are setting themselves up to experience great loss when these businesses leave due to better offers, better tax incentives, offshoring, moving or even shutting down.
Macke also indicates that over the next generation, between a third and half of all workers will be self-employed and/or part of this new gig economy, which will be highly outsourced and entrepreneurial in nature. This was before COVID-19, which has only sped up this transition. Knowing these statistics should determine how your community proceeds in building its infrastructure, downtowns and commercial zones.
Imagine your community right now with a third or half of the workforce self-employed.
How would you plan differently for the future knowing this today? Would you be subsidizing new commercial space such as malls or large developments, which may become albatrosses of the future?
Instead, would you be thinking about high-speed fiber, Wi-Fi locations and smaller office suites? These could be entrepreneur or innovation suites where multiple businesses or the self-employed might be able to locate with minimal space needs sharing the essential office services needed. Forward-thinking city leaders might consider providing financial or tax incentives for this up-and-coming workforce that drives them to your community.
Small business has always been the road map to sustainable community success. Communities with the innovative mentality and attitude and the entrepreneurial spirit can survive while other communities that rely on manufacturing and big companies may wither on the vine with each economic blow or recession.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.