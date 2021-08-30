A quote by Larry Harvey was recently shared with me by a good friend: “Real communities grow out of a shared confrontation with survival. Communities are not produced by sentiment or mere goodwill. They grow out of a shared struggle.”
In essence, while good intentions, excitement and a will to work together are necessary, ultimately it is coming together in a common struggle that usually yields the greatest return.
Few understand the struggles they face. Change is usually viewed as unsettling. It is downright disruptive to average people, who prefer certainty over change as they go through life. Unfortunately, most companies and communities are ill-equipped to cope with major disruption. In fact, most, when faced with disruption and the need to change, will double down on old-fashioned thinking and put up protective walls hoping the disruption will pass them by. In today’s economic, business and COVID-19 climate, this is the path to irrelevance and destruction.
While at times things may seem normal, we are in the most economically disruptive period in our lifetime. This disruption isn’t just a local or national issue — it is worldwide. We are struggling with a pandemic that brings revenue declines and shoppers opting to stay home for fear of catching a virus. At the same time, we have information available to us in seconds. We can shop from our couch, and we can communicate with friends around the globe in seconds. These competing realities bring us both the best and worst of times.
Most are surprised to hear that 87% of Fortune 500 companies in 1955 no longer exist today, in large part due to failing to deal with disruptive forces. Today, the disruptive forces starting to weigh heavily on communities are only in the beginning stages, this disruption will intensify. E-commerce will increase, wages and inflation will be a challenge. Companies and communities will have fewer resources to call upon. The list of potential disruptions will continue to grow.
When faced with disruptive struggles, what ought communities do? First, they must recognize the struggles they face. One of the biggest reasons those Fortune 500 companies are no longer around is that they remained faithful to their previously successful business models. They failed to take seriously or fully understand the true danger or struggle they faced until it was too late.
To overcome disruptive forces, companies and communities must switch from slow and plodding approaches to transformation and revitalization of their company or community to that of certain and swift action. They must determine if they should fight the disruption or marshal the forces of the disruption to their advantage. Both can be effective. At times a combination of the two approaches could be the answer.
Those resistant to change can be the biggest roadblocks to success. Many don’t have the DNA of change and will always resist. Look for those in your community who lead change. They are the ones that will provide hope. Look for those leaders seeking new paths and directions; they at least understand the severity of the situation. Much like a race against time, the clock that determines winners and losers in the new economic business climate has already started. If your community hasn’t left the starting blocks, it isn’t too late.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.