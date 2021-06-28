As we enter the summer season, there is no better time to write about tourism, which is the lifeblood of many communities and an untapped resource for others.
I am reminded of a quote by Indian author Anamika Mishra, who said, “To travel is to open windows of the heart and welcome newness."
That begs the question, is your community creating and offering newness to those who travel through or come to visit?
Due to many reasons, most communities throughout the country are struggling financially. Revenue is slowly — or rapidly in some cases — eroding. For most communities, there are few options to reverse this trend of local dollars leaving their community. What can communities do to slow — or better yet reverse — these trends that will only continue to intensify in the future?
One way to slow or possibly reverse the outflow of dollars from your community is to find ways to attract visitors through tourism. The power of tourism dollars can literally alter economic trends, outcomes and the landscape in your community.
While each community varies slightly based on the cost of living and other economic conditions, studies indicate tourism brings approximately $500 per visit into a community over an average two-day stay. This figure includes hotel, gas, shopping and food. Using those figures, if your community can attract 10,000 additional tourists throughout the year, that is an additional $5 million circulating through your community each year. It gets better. Studies also show those dollars will then recirculate throughout the community between three to seven times by those within the community. This equates to $15 million or more circulating through your community each year. What will $15 million do for your business base and the city coffers charged with infrastructure and maintaining the city?
Needless to say, tourism is a high-stakes game every community would be negligent to not pursue. Community leaders would be shirking their duty by not actively pursuing those dollars. How might a community build the machine that promotes and attracts tourism? While there are many ways to grow this revenue, here is a simple three-step process that works:
• First, realize, understand and promote the value and vision of tourism. Regardless of where you are, you must get to a point that you are constantly preparing and doing things that grow tourism. This is the most important frame of mind community leaders can have when it comes to your community’s financial survival. It isn’t a short sprint. It will be a marathon — but a marathon with no greater satisfaction once completed.
• Second, find unique things about your city and build upon them. As the quote above indicated, tourists are seeking new and unique experiences, not sameness. Tourists are seeking to find the heart and soul of a community, not the easy-to-find-anywhere experiences so many provide. Does your community have access to water, such as rivers or lakes? Does your community have a niche such as music, history and/or art? Find at least one niche and magnify it to the best of your ability.
• Third, support organizations willing to create events magnifying your community’s talents. People travel for good events. Events can be car or bike shows, food festivals, unique music festivals, veterans events, ethnic festivals. ... The list is endless. The real skill in this arena however is beyond just creating these events. Every event you concentrate community resources toward should be an event that can ultimately grow to a multiday event. These are the events that attract high stakes tourism dollars making the impact your community needs.
One additional element can’t be overlooked as you begin to capitalize on these great events — the appearance and ambiance of your downtown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.