After the past couple of years, which impacted many small businesses and communities, it is important that we remind ourselves of the real and tangible values small businesses bring to our community.
Analyst Nick Rokke, of the Palm Beach Daily, recently indicated some astounding small business facts:
• Small businesses make up 99.7% of U.S. firms.
• They employ 49% of all Americans.
• They create 64% of all new jobs.
Stop, and let those figures sink in!
Prior to the last couple years, the locally owned business environment was generally favorable in most communities throughout the country. Government over time, and more recently with the help of COVID, has become less favorable to small business. Even communities incorporating many of the proven tactics such as micro-TIF’s, favorable tax rates, fewer regulations, city commitment, and other initiatives to assist small businesses, are struggling to survive.
Rokke also points out that with fewer regulations, businesses can more accurately predict the future allowing them to hire more employees and expand. Competitive tax rates allow businesses to keep more of their profits, creating a stronger small-medium business base in the community. Micro-TIFs provide targeted funds for targeted areas of your community. City commitment and leaders can instill confidence and support.
Why do I point out the above information?
Now is the time for every community in America to focus its efforts inward and determine if their community is doing everything possible to support and build their local business base. Now is the time for your community to double down on efforts to assure small business growth. Now is the time to create an atmosphere of innovation, change, entrepreneurship, collaboration and synergy.
Each community must take its future in its own hands. Be the future you wish to see. If taxes are too high, offer tax incentives. If regulations are stifling, reduce regulations making start-ups easy and painless. If you haven’t taken advantage of micro-TIFs, look into it and see if that fits your community. You might be surprised. If you have a tight labor market, provide tax incentives for hiring locals in lieu of out-of-town employees.
Most importantly, while investing in small business, simultaneously invest in your downtown and the surrounding area. Not only are your downtowns the eyes into the soul of your community, but national statistics also indicate investing dollars into your downtown brings the highest return to your community.
When downtowns are left to deteriorate, you can assure other parts of the community will soon follow. You won’t see it overnight, it will be like a cancer or degenerative process that slowly infects the body until it is too weak to battle back. On the other hand, I have yet to see a rebuilt and vibrant downtown that hasn’t positively impacted the entire community.
