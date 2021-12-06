As a community, we must solve problems and make the right decisions for our community. At the risk of redundancy, I will provide some statistics I first shared a couple years ago.
From the report “Where Our Jobs Come From,” the author of the piece, Don Macke, from e2 Entrepreneurial Systems (formerly the Center for Rural Entrepreneurship), shared valuable information. Every local community and media company, take note:
Pre-COVID-19, in a recent 10-year period, 48 million jobs were created.
• Stage 1 (one to nine employees) and Stage 2 (10-99 employees) businesses accounted for 95% of those 48 million jobs.
• Stage 3 businesses (100-499 employees) created 2.6 million jobs, or the other 5%.
• Stage 4 businesses (500+ employees) lost a million jobs in that same time period.
The above figures create a compelling argument for jumping aboard the small-business and entrepreneurship bandwagon. We can see that placing all our eggs in the basket of only courting large and medium manufacturing businesses is going against the odds. With 10,000-plus communities courting these larger businesses, the odds of success are small. Communities succeeding are usually advanced in the courtship game. Put another way, the odds of securing one of these large businesses are like the odds of winning the national lottery. Don’t be mistaken — if you are situated and fortunate enough to be successful, that is awesome.
But for the rest of those communities not able to attract those larger businesses, you have little option other than turning your efforts to a more lucrative playground of small and local businesses.
The above numbers are worth their weight in gold to communities that understand and build their future success on the reality of what is taking place in the overall economy.
Macke also indicates that over the next generation, between a third and a half of all workers will be self-employed or part of this new gig economy, which is highly outsourced and entrepreneurial in nature. This study was before COVID-19, which has sped up this transition. Knowing these statistics should weigh heavily on how your community proceeds in building its infrastructure, downtowns and commercial zones.
Imagine your community today with half of its workforce self-employed. What would you be doing differently as you plan for the future if you knew this today? Would you be subsidizing new commercial space such as malls or large developments, which may become albatrosses? Instead, you might think about high-speed fiber, Wi-Fi locations and smaller office suites. These could be entrepreneur or innovation suites where businesses or the self-employed locate with minimal space needs yet share essential office services. Advanced communities might provide financial or tax incentives for this future workforce transition, driving even more to your community.
The future is rapidly approaching. The signs of the current glut of big boxes, malls and chains have been showing the chinks in their armor for years. Communities clinging to traditional revitalization strategies are destined for a bleak and blighted future. Those communities fortunate to still have large employers are blessed. Treat them well, as that adds to the balance in your community. For communities seeking to find their way in this challenging economic climate, the numbers are overwhelmingly telling you that small and medium-sized business development is the direction to be going.
America was built on the backs of small businesses. Small business has always been the road map to sustainable community success.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.