Many may believe because of this column that I am down on the chains and big boxes that make up the corporate world of Wall Street. Nothing could be further from the truth. What I am against is the lack of balance and understanding communities have when it comes to incorporating these entities into their community mix. Most go about it in a backward way, making the transformation of their downtowns into the heart and soul of their community difficult.
What makes a community desirable for locals and attractive to outsiders is the uniqueness they feel when visiting that community. I have yet to experience a thriving community that doesn’t have a thriving and unique downtown. Creating the ambiance and uniqueness that accompany downtowns must be the community’s top objective and goal. When you create a vibrant community built around local businesses and a creative and unique theme, you are then able to begin adding other components to the mix that might aid in the overall convenience that comes with chains and big boxes. But it must be done in a methodical and systematic way.
How does a community achieve this balance? The path may vary by community, but the general and most successful approach is similar in every successful community. That path will always involve dedicating the lion’s share of early resources to transforming the downtown. This is done by building up local businesses of all types, encouraging local entrepreneurship, offering incentives to local community members to grow existing businesses downtown and building the infrastructure needed to assure a vibrant downtown. This infrastructure goes beyond power, sewer, water and so forth, and includes outdoor music venues or band shells, numerous benches, adequate green space, ample art and robust entertainment abilities.
Once you have all that in place — or at least planned and underway — you can address the other amenities, such as chains and big boxes that you may want to include in your community. Let me caution, however, that while many big boxes can bring expanded choices to your community, always weigh the damage that can be done when they arrive. Communities never need to financially court national food chains, you can always find local entrepreneurs willing to take the same incentives you offer to chains and build something comparable with a local twist.
I am often able to travel and visit many communities around the country, some transforming the right way and some, well, not so right. This week we were able to return and spend a few days in Marquette, Michigan. It was refreshing to see how the community has transformed itself from a somewhat sleepy small college town to a community that has become a year-round destination for vacationing tourists from around the country.
The community has nurtured a vibrant downtown along with several downtown events that draw more than 10,000 locals and visitors alike to their downtown. It has rebuilt waterfront offerings, taking advantage of the beauty and location. Over the past decade, it has drawn interest from the chains and big boxes, but due to taking care of the heart of the community first, those have become complementing assets in lieu of entities that rob them of their character. The payment for having the right balance is tens of millions of tourism dollars flowing through the community each year. An example might be finding a nice hotel room for less than $200 a night, oftentimes exceeding $300 a night due to high demand.
Finding the right balance is critical. Know that you will never have balance without a laser focus and dedication to your downtown first.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.