This week, as I thought about communities trying to revitalize themselves, I was reminded of a rather humorous apology given by Benjamin Disraeli in the British House of Commons. In a fit of frustration, Disraeli declared, “Half of the cabinet are asses.” Upon accessing his statement and being called out by the speaker of the House, Disraeli said, “Mr. Speaker, I withdraw my statement. Half the cabinet are not asses.”
While that is a humorous piece of political history, unfortunately, when it comes to helping a community grow, it can’t just be half of the community, it needs to be the entire community rowing the same boat in the same direction.
So many communities I work with have the mentality that it is up to community leadership to revitalize the community. Make no mistake, great leadership can set the tone and motivate a community to action, but it takes the entire community. The question becomes: What are some of the things that each of us can do to assist our community in its quest for growth and vibrancy?
For starters, we need to be doing everything we can to promote and foster business growth. We must understand that most locally owned and operated businesses will never be able to match Walmart prices. They don’t have the scale to be able to do that. When we commit to support our local community, we must commit to “putting our money where our house is,” even when it may cost a bit more. We must understand that while spending locally may cost a few more dollars, those dollars circulate through the community many times more than dollars spent with national companies.
My wife sent me a great meme that really gets to the crux of being local. It simply said the following: “If my friend has a tax business, that’s who’s filing my taxes. If my friend has a barbershop, that’s where I am getting my haircut. If my friend sells cars, that’s where I am buying my car from. Might be better prices out there but I am supporting my friends and helping them build.”
That is the attitude we must take as we think of our communities and friends.
From a business perspective, businesses need to understand that customer service must be paramount. While you may not always be able to compete on price because of the national company’s ability to obtain goods at lower prices due to the scale, you can outdo them on the customer front. I am reminded of a great quote by the author Seth Godin, who said, “The buying race is over. Amazon won. The shopping race though — the struggle to create experiences that are worth paying for — that’s just beginning.” This is where local businesses must excel, or risk dying.
With these three elements — community, business and leadership — firmly entrenched, any community can overcome the odds that are usually not stacked in their favor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.