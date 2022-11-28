Charles Dickens is famous for this opening sentence in "A Tale of Two Cities": “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”
I sense many towns, communities, and businesses across the county have some of these same thoughts.
The famous college football coach, Lou Holtz, said, “Ability is what you’re capable of doing. Motivation determines what you do. Attitude determines how well you do it.”
I remember a sign I saw years ago that read, “When you support a local small business, you’re supporting a local dream."
Thinking of this sign and the two quotes above, I see how it all comes together. Local businesses can have dreams and motivation, but it really takes the community with a dream-supporting attitude to assure these dreams come true in the face of trials and adversity.
I once had a college professor ask, “What is the difference between creative people and non-creative people?”
Many offered responses, many of which had a morsel of truth. He stated that the difference between creative and non-creative people is that creative people believe they are creative while non-creative people don’t feel that way.
In chatting with those from vibrant and transformative communities, a common element permeating throughout the community is confidence. They have a winning attitude and expect to succeed. They believe they are creative and will overcome any obstacle to succeed.
Likewise, when I chat with communities still trying to find their way, they view obstacles as unclimebable mountains and have little confidence in their ability to overcome adversity. I find this not only in communities, but in their business base as well.
This brings us back to that sign in the shop. No matter how hard they work and are motivated, their success remains largely in the hands of the local community and what they believe they can accomplish. This shows the importance of a local community having a winning attitude and a belief it can win. Thus, the importance of community leadership instilling confidence and winning attitudes at the leadership level, and throughout the entire community. Great leaders such as Holtz know the power of the mind, and that great things can be achieved with the right attitude. He knows the sum of the individual parts is always exceeded by the total accomplishments of the entire team.
When discussing leadership, we must not assume all you need is a great leader. While a great leader is a great start, it takes a leader willing and capable of spreading a winning vision to all levels of government and community. It takes the second-line leaders pushing the mission to all the organizations and groups within the community. It then is followed by the entire community catching the dream of what can be. When the community truly catches the vision of transformation and what is needed to accomplish transformation, they have the power to make dreams of local businesses and entrepreneurs come true.
We have discussed the need for the local community to help these dreams come true, but, make no mistake, for this to happen, local business owners must have more than ability, work ethic, and motivation. Businesses must still provide what consumers want at convenient times. The success of local businesses depends not just on the consumer, but the willingness for both to meet at a point fitting the business and the consumer. An example of this might be store hours. As I walk through communities full of hungry shoppers, I can’t help but notice many of the retail businesses close between 5 and 5:30 p.m., when statistically nearly 70% of all business transactions take place after 5 p.m. Closing at 5 or 5:30 p.m. on a busy day isn’t meeting the consumer halfway.
The power of a community working together is far greater than the sum of each individual entity trying to succeed on their own, which never ends well.
