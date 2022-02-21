Last week's column discussed the critical nature of building an army of volunteers to ensure a community has the bandwidth to implement their transformation. Your community army is the foundation from which all transformation flows.
Communities are like homes — one would never build a house upon the sand expecting it to last long. You would build upon a firm foundation, ensuring the house is steady and strong for a long time. Building a community is no different, always build on a solid foundation.
Once the foundation is in place, what is one of the next steps? I would suggest tourism needs to be front and center. Without new visitors to your community, regardless of the new businesses, startups and rehab projects, you are simply sharing the same amount of dollars in the same-sized pie. When you grow tourism, you generate new dollars, increasing the size of your community financial pie.
There is a simple tourism-attracting event nearly any community can implement that grows both local and regional tourism.
First, search your community for events and activities already in place. This can be a farmers market, 5K run/walk, auto show, holiday activities, community garage sales — the list goes on. Work with organizations running these events and convince them they need to hold their events on the same day each month, let’s say the first Saturday of each month. Next, hold all the events in the same location. I would suggest in your downtown area if you have adequate space. Your downtown needs to be the window into your community. What is the reason for having all the events in the same location? Very simple, these events by themselves may only draw a few hundred participants or visitors, but when holding the events together, you have four or five events with their few hundred participants each in the same location at the same time, which now grows to an event with more than a thousand participants cross-pollinating each other’s events.
From there, canvass the community for even more events. Here are a few ideas.
• Have a local bar sponsor a monthly cornhole championship.
• Have the local media company promote a local garage sale where everyone sets up at the event.
• Have a local yoga group or studio conduct its class at the event.
• Have the local medical facility promote a communitywide walk for health.
• Have a local bike club? What a better place to start and end a bike ride.
• Bring in local food trucks.
• Have the local pet shelter hold an adopt-a-pet day.
Bring in and create as many events as possible that become a part of the major event. Once you have 10-12 mini events, each bringing their few hundred participants to the same place, you will have a couple of thousand people or more.
This is where the fun begins. Events such as these attract outsiders. They also attract potential sponsors, as potential sponsors are always looking for events that draw as many people as possible. Bring thousands together and you will attract sponsors. With thousands of participants and sponsors coupled with promotion from the media, you now have the needed ingredients to attract tourism as people travel for these larger types of events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.