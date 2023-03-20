I have often pondered the question: What makes a community successful at transforming itself versus those many communities that are insistent upon snatching defeat from the jaws of victory?
I have concluded that successful communities transforming themselves are those figuring out how to knock over slow-moving traditional mindsets and barriers.
Growing up playing sports, I learned long ago the absolute value of momentum. More importantly, I learned that capitalizing on momentum when it appears can seal the deal and capture the win. I believe it is absolutely the same for communities. When something good happens in a winning community, you have momentum, they then immediately go to work and try to figure out how to double down on those positive happenings and that momentum. They don’t enact policies and programs that slow any positive momentum — they enact and force policies and programs that speed things up. That is not rocket science; it is basic human logic and knowledge. To use an old adage, you strike while the iron is hot.
It is no secret the herd mentality, for better or for worse, is alive and well in most communities. Winning communities take positive momentum coupled with the understanding of how the herd mentality works and use it to their advantage.
I was fortunate enough to witness this in a community I lived in not long ago. The forward-thinking mayor decided to streetscape a one-block section of the downtown one year. The second block was added the following year. The third year, the third block was added, but something unexpected happened. Several businesses started springing up in what were empty storefronts. The momentum that the city created had now turned into a "positive" herd mentality movement. Private money was coming off the sidelines and beginning to transform the entire downtown.
But that was only the first step to winning. The city had a choice at this point. It could stop the streetscaping, thinking that private money was now in the game and letting that carry the transformation forward, or it could double down and increase the momentum that was occurring. The city saw that momentum was a powerful force, and it didn’t leave any room for that momentum to subside — it wanted to eliminate any potential for the losing herd mentality to enter the picture. It plowed ahead, and in the past decade the city has transformed its downtown, which in turn has transformed and affected the entire community.
That is how a winning community works.
How might a losing community look?
Losing communities bounce from plans and ideas to the next set of plans and ideas. They have bookcases full of expensive studies with no real action to show for it. Instead of moving fast, they delay funding and action. They prioritize projects by who is in line first, not what makes the fastest and most immediate impact. They have many false starts that are cut off before they really begin for a variety of lame reasons. In short, they lack the vision or the fortitude to move quickly and decisively.
The city mentioned above used as a winning example might have qualified as a losing community prior to the foresight of the mayor. That city had an entrenched losing herd outlook, and it had a city council afraid to act, feeling that no action was better than a potential mistake. While many said there was no I in team, the mayor knew there was an I in win, and win the city did.
