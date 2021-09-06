I recently read a great piece in the Clarion Ledger about the town of Laurel, Mississippi, and how it has bloomed into a thriving community over the past few years. I would like to share just a few of the ingredients that assisted this community in its turnaround efforts.
Having been associated with the Main Street organization for a few years, I might be somewhat partial to the piece, as it highlights the critical nature and value of the Main Street approach to revitalization and the ultimate transformation of the downtown. Let me start by sharing a few statistics worth noting by Ed McMahon in this piece. Ed is the chair emeritus of the board of directors of Main Street America.
McMahon indicated in his column, “In the last year alone — and during a global pandemic — Mississippi Main Street reported nearly 600 net new jobs and nearly 200 net new businesses in designated Main Street communities. Yet, politicians love nothing better than a ribbon cutting for a big new factory or distribution center.”
He goes on to say, “In fact, as much as 90% of state economic development dollars in the U.S. go to large companies, according to a 2015 Good Jobs First study. Take, for example, Nissan’s Canton factory, which employs about 5,000 people. To attract the plant, the state of Mississippi provided roughly $1.3 billion in subsidies over the first decade of operation — which works out to more than $200,000 per new job. There’s no doubt projects like these have economic value. But too often, support for small businesses and small towns is overlooked. Contrast the amount of money the state put into the Nissan plant with the amount it allocated to Mississippi Main Street. Over the last six years, the nonprofit helped its Main Street communities create more than 8,000 net new jobs with less than $500,000 in state funding — averaging $62.50 in state investment per job created.”
As one can readily see, when you compare the financial cost to the state, investing in local communities is hands-down the best return on the dollar. Taking it down to the local level, for communities with few tax dollars to spend, those dollars must be well spent or placed in just the right area to fully maximize their limited resources. It is no secret as to why local is a great investment. Local communities and their business base tend to reinvest back into their community in a much larger and a more consistent basis than their corporate counterparts.
McMahon pounds home a huge point made many times in this weekly column: Locally owned small businesses have always accounted for the majority of jobs created throughout the country. In fact, according to the Small Business Administration, approximately 65% of all job creation in the country was by locally owned and operated small businesses.
Communities understanding the true value of investing in their locally owned business base will always fare better than those that do little to support that local foundation. Communities with a strong local business base will always have better civic engagement; they will always be more involved; they will always be more attractive to tourists; they will always be better self-sustained and not reliant upon corporate America. They will always have a more stable tax base from which to plan and execute.
While having a large bucket of financial resources is always nice, don’t be discouraged if your community doesn’t fall into that category. It isn’t always about who has the most to invest — it is more often than not about who invests what they have more wisely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.