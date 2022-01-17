January is our back-to-basics month, and this week we will revisit some facts, figures and the logic of being truly local. Elon Musk has said, “Failure is an option here. If things are not failing, you are not innovating enough.”
Being truly local is critical for the survival of your community. Some of the information used in this week’s column you may have seen before, but reinforcing it helps to drive home the importance of getting that truly local DNA.
Here are a few of the many reasons your community must adopt a hyperlocal mentality.
Numerous studies show dollars spent with locally owned businesses will in turn recirculate throughout your community between three and seven times. Compare this with those same dollars spent with national chains, which will circulate only once. Using a 10% sales tax as an example, $5 million spent with national chains in your community will return $500,000 in local sales tax, with $4.5 million lost forever. This same $5 million spent with locally owned businesses will bring the same $500,000 in tax receipts, but it turns that $5 million into $15 million to $35 million floating through the community. What would an extra $15 million to $35 million mean for your local business base and jobs?
Additional studies show owners of locally owned businesses support local causes, organizations and charities by a 3-to-1 margin over businesses with outside ownership. The foundations of local communities are built through active participation, volunteerism, nonprofit organizations and civic groups. These are necessary and vital components to thriving communities.
Owners and managers of locally owned businesses are four times more likely to be involved in leadership, politics, chambers, Main Street and economic development organizations within their communities compared with out-of-town-owned businesses.
Another interesting study indicated a community’s poverty rate is directly linked to the percentage of prosperous locally owned and operated businesses. The more local innovation, creativity and entrepreneurs there are, coupled with active support of such by the various community’s government entities, the greater expectation for an increase in the average household income. Bottom line: The greater percentage of your retail dollars spent with out-of-town business owners within a small or midsize community, the higher the poverty rate will be.
Where a community invests its tax dollars is vital. There is no better investment in your community than revitalizing a community’s downtown. Public and private investment in your downtown will bring an average 30% higher return than an investment in other parts of the city. Communities neglecting to restore their downtown district to greatness damage the entire community. There is no greater return on investment than restoring the heart and soul to your community through downtown revitalization.
Out-of-town-owned business aren’t bad — that isn’t the case at all. The devil is always in the details — or in this case, the devil is in the balance. Cities must find ways to balance the growth of national chains in the community with the growth and support of their truly local business base.
Balance is achieved by understanding. Communities must understand and realize national chains are only a fraction of the foundation from which to build. There is nothing more powerful than a truly local community knowing what it takes to succeed.
