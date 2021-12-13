George Bernard Shaw said, “The reasonable man adapts himself to the world; the unreasonable one persists in trying to adapt the world to himself. Therefore, all progress depends on the unreasonable man.”
For two years, this column has discussed the need for local communities to encourage local spending the best they can. During this Christmas season and after nearly two years of COVID-19, this has become more critical.
I cannot stress this enough — local spending is a case of either surviving or becoming obsolete as a community.
I will use an example from a community of 5,000 residents. If each resident spent just $25 more each month locally that they may have spent elsewhere, the community and your neighbors would see huge results. That small monthly commitment to your community would equal to $125,000 monthly, $1.5 million yearly and nearly $5 million each year when factoring the compounded impact of dollars spent locally. How many businesses will that keep open? How many jobs will that save? How many tax dollars will that generate?
We can simplify by saying that every dollar a resident of your community spends online, outside of town or with a corporate chain means between $3 and $7 that is not being spent in your community.
Local communities can’t look to the state or national government to help them out. When COVID-19 restrictions and mandates were enacted, small local businesses were under siege through forced business closures and mandates. One need not be a rocket scientist to understand this assault was on nearly every small community in the country. Large corporate chains were allowed to remain open for business while many small local businesses deemed nonessential were forced to conform. Since when is providing support for one’s family deemed nonessential? What government failed to understand is that when small businesses go under, so do their incomes, the employment base, their suppliers and more.
The numerous reasons for keeping dollars local is well established and beyond dispute. The proof is readily apparent across the country. Most need not travel far from home to see a nearby town that was once prosperous that has become a shell of what it once was. They are now shells of themselves because they supported Wall Street and their big-box chains in lieu of their own Main Street.
The current situation of local communities losing dollars to out-of-town corporations, chains and online entities is accelerating because of online buying habits formed during the COVID-19 pandemic. This trend is unlikely to subside anytime soon. With this acceleration, towns that are now doing well will do less well in the near future. Towns that have been struggling will struggle even more. Towns teetering on the brink will be pushed into the abyss.
As the outflow of dollars accelerates, the impact on the local community will becomes more apparent. Civic engagement and volunteering decrease, poverty rates increase, more local businesses go under, local jobs are lost, housing prices decline, the tax base dwindles, crime rates increase, and the list goes on.
Proactive communities can tackle and impact these problems. It is being done every day around the country. The “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” weekly column has provided literally dozens of ideas over the years and will continue to do so. It isn’t an easy task, but nothing worthy of great effort is. I implore that you don’t miss the boat — this is an issue that isn’t going away and will only worsen in the coming years.
