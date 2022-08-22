Unknown to many, there is a silent struggle being waged in nearly every small and medium-sized local community across this great land. It is a struggle that will forever change the rural landscape of America; make no mistake, this is a life-and-death struggle with dire consequences for our local communities.
The struggle is our Main Streets being locked in competition with Wall Street. It is a struggle over how you spend your dollars. It is a struggle that, if lost, will leave your local community desolate.
If communities lose this struggle — and many are — they are left with an increased cycle of poverty, low wages and drug addiction. Additionally, there is further deterioration of roads, less safety due to fewer police and fire resources, and crumbling infrastructures. Local media outlets are slowly strangled as their local ad base evaporates leaving communities with less reliable media outlets. The community will be left dependent on big boxes, chains and online options controlled by their Wall Street owners.
In the art of war, commanders understand the necessity of knowing the enemy or, in this case, the competition. The competition starts coming into your community in slow and subtle ways. They come being courted and offered monetary incentives by local governments unaware they are dancing with the devil if change is not balanced properly. But come they do.
The Trojan horse enters communities, flooding them with national chains, big boxes, along with Dollar Stores on nearly every corner. Couple this with the rise of e-commerce, and it is only a matter of time before the economic landscape changes. Local businesses are trapped by these trends and can't compete due to the scale that the big boxes and chains bring to bear.
If it ended there, some local communities would survive. Many claim the lower prices and increased choices are worth it. But don’t be fooled — once local choices are removed, prices will slowly climb. Meanwhile, communities have lost their local business base.
Now local communities must rely on the victors of this struggle. They are also employed by them, occupying low-paying jobs with few benefits. Studies show that the more big boxes, chains, and out-of-town businesses dotting the landscape of your community, the more poverty and crime will increase as resources are stretched too thin. Local governments are forced to lay off employees, operating with less each passing year.
In most cases, the frontline participants on both sides of the struggle are simply pawns in a giant chess match being orchestrated by the executives behind the scenes. Those local managers and employees working for the big boxes and chains usually reside, shop, are friends with and live next door to those living in the community under siege. This blurs the lines further, but make no mistake, the stakes are as high as any your community has ever faced.
How does a community fight the current onslaught to their local way of life?
• First, understand it is all about where and how you spend your dollars.
• Second, stop courting the Trojan horse and invest in your local business talent, both young and old.
• Third, keep every possible government dollar local.
• Fourth, start educating the community that this struggle affects us today as well as future generations.
• Fifth, invest in your local downtown and return that heart and soul to your community where it belongs.
• Last, find that uniqueness that sets you apart from other communities and build upon that foundation. Your community’s future is indeed in your hands.
