The world lost a great man a couple years ago in Clayton Christensen. The Harvard School of Business professor authored some of the finest business books that have affected hundreds of thousands of executives and others. I remember chatting with him years ago at a conference. He was a genuine gentleman and is missed. One of his greatest pieces of business advice was simple and profound. Paraphrased, he said, “Success is measured by the lives you touch and impact." It was no secret that this was his guiding philosophy regardless of whether it was in his business or his personal life.
I believe how we positively affect the lives of those in our community is the ultimate measure of success. As Newton’s third law of motion tells us, “For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction."
Every supportive action we take in our community makes an impact.
Every dime we spend at a local establishment makes an impact.
Casting a vote in a local election makes an impact.
Every volunteer hour we spend helping or lifting people up in our community makes an impact.
Every time we say a kind word to others affects our community.
When you view it through this lens, we can all have a great impact in our community and in the lives of those in our community.
We have all heard the term “unintended consequences,” usually used in a negative light. But let me share a positive economic “intended consequence” of our actions that we have control over. Let’s say you live in a community of 20,000 residents. For this example, let’s assume the residents will travel to other nearby communities or cities to do some of their shopping, dining and entertainment. Let’s also assume, like most, many in your community, are starting to shop online more and more each year.
What would be the impact if each resident were to make a conscious effort to spend $25 more each month at a locally owned and operated business instead of out of town or online? That would equate to $500,000 more each month and $6 million more each year circulating throughout your small community. This “intended consequence” becomes a game changer in many communities.
How many local jobs might that help create? How many more tax dollars would be available to assist with local roads, infrastructure and so forth? How would it feel to intentionally assist with the paving of your own roads in lieu of paving the roads of some far-off corporate headquarters?
Yes, we surely affect so many lives in our community by our small and intentional actions. Not only how we treat people but how we choose to spend our money can make a significant positive impact. When we look at our friends, co-workers and neighbors, we can have a greater impact on their lives right here and right now more than we can imagine. We are all in this epic economic struggle together. Local communities need to not only think truly local but act that way as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.