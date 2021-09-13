I saw this excellent quote the other day by journalist David Brinkley, who said, “A successful man is one who can lay a firm foundation with the bricks others have thrown at him.”
I would like to substitute "man" with "community" or "local media company." It can be argued that we have had plenty of bricks thrown at us over the last few years.
This being the case, maybe it is time to take some of those bricks and find alternative ways to increase the strength of our community or media company foundation with them.
I recently saw where a couple of newspapers in a local community turned some of their extra space into community gathering locations, complete with beer and/or wine. I recently read a great article from Decatur, Georgia, where the community had allotted up to $25,000 toward an incubator for successful local online businesses to open storefronts in their town. What better way for a community and newspaper to partner and do a similar thing. What better way for the media company to draw traffic and for the community to garner support than taking some of that extra space no longer needed by the local media company to partner in a local effort to create an innovation center in their building and community.
Let’s take that one step further: The local media company could provide more than just space. It could provide the startups expert marketing, advertising and promotional services. Those services could be funded through a community grant or even private donors wanting to see their community thrive and become more vibrant. It is a win-win-win for everyone.
I have written many times about the need for community education on the topic of being local. Not to sound the horn for local media, but they are in a great position to work with the local community to provide this educational campaign.
Providing information on what constitutes local spending is crucial. Providing the framework of the impact of being local is truly golden. Providing filler ads that encourage a local mindset will win points with city leaders. Providing leadership in the "shop local and be local movement" will attract the business community in droves. Most local communities are struggling to educate their community on the value and critical nature of being local. This is an area where the community and media should work together.
When the media company writes about economic needs in such a way as to build community support and vibrancy, it will be amazed at how the community respects and enjoys that content.
In working together and building synergies, the community and the media company greatly increase the odds of both being more vibrant and sustainable for decades to come. When they fail to work together, they are both at great risk of continued erosion, which neither can afford.
