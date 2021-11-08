"Never give in."
I love quotes. I decided to start my column this week with the famous quote used by Winston Churchill when speaking during World War II. It was used then to motivate and inspire an entire country during a dark time. Those same or similar words can certainly be used today to inspire communities and businesses to raise their bar, reach higher and achieve greater goals as well.
Any community seeking to become truly local in mind, action and deed will have setbacks along the way. Climbing high mountains was never meant to be easy. Overcoming decades of tradition, culture and customs is rarely done overnight. Overcoming political obstacles and mismanagement isn’t for the faint of heart. Fighting for the future well-being of your community will never come without obtaining a few battle wounds and scars along the way.
Just as Churchill inspired with those famous words, local leaders can likewise inspire their communities to be and do better. True local leaders need not have the seats in government; that is rarely the case. Local influential leaders come from all walks of life and position. Truly local leaders are a community’s best asset, and most often they lead by example.
Recently, I heard of a community trying to become more local in nature, outsourcing a contract for a selected service — that could have been provided locally — to another company in a community miles away. In doing so, they sent valuable taxpayer dollars in the form of commissions to another community at the expense of the local taxpayers. Bear in mind, those tax dollars leave the community for good, never to return. The community has missed out on the local compounding impact of those tax dollars, which numerous studies have shown to be between three and seven times the actual dollar amount. As an example, if a community sends $10,000 away, that is between $30,000 and $70,000 that will no longer be taxable and is lost to community forever. The city and taxpayer are both losers in this scenario.
Make no mistake, these types of things happen across the country quite often in many communities with leaders rarely stopping to think of the local ramifications of their actions. However, as I shared with a reader who wrote in, these types of situations, while hurtful to the community in the short term, can be used to make lemonade out of the lemons.
Thus, the start of this week’s column — "never give in." Leaders, media, business owners and others need to take these examples and use them as educational opportunities for the entire community. It is a great opportunity for the media, the chamber of commerce, and others to discuss and write about the situation educating all the taxpayers. It is a great opportunity for people to question their leaders at council meetings constantly. It is a great time to educate the community to the value of every tax dollar being spent. This is a great opportunity for true leaders to lead — not by accusation and negative words, but by educational and positive actions.
Yes, it is OK to be disappointed when you have these types of setbacks. That is human nature. So, yes, be disappointed, go through your five stages of grief for about 24 hours, then get up, dust yourself off and get to work. View these setbacks as opportunities, view them as examples from which to build, treat them as they are — actions by those who really don’t understand the true value of being truly local.
Rome wasn’t built in a day; neither will a community transform in day. I’ll close just as I started: “Never give in.”
