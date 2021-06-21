I recently had the opportunity to discuss with a veteran media executive the types of local content their company provided to their community. He mentioned the typical yet important content offerings such as the city government happenings, school board meetings, local high school sports, the crime report, marriages, divorces, obituaries, new business openings, civic club news and a few stories about the good things going on around town.
I want to stress these are important elements to include as a part of the local coverage. I also want to stress these items are the minimum point of entry for a truly local news media company. The community expects and needs this type of local coverage each and every week. In most cases, when your media provide that coverage, they are simply hurdling the lowest bar in the quest for community greatness. To truly win over a community and convince the community how much they need their media, the product needs to clear bars much higher.
In order to work effectively with a community, the news media must be a community leader. Your local media is one of the few businesses within a community having the ability simply by their position to lead change as well as being at the forefront of transformation. In their position, they are an important ingredient in the community’s quest to thrive and not just survive in these difficult economic times.
How might your local news accomplish this and how can the community assist? The media can educate the community on the value of its locally owned businesses. They can teach the community that a dollar spent at a locally owned business has three to seven times the local economic impact of spending that dollar at Walmart or online. With your help, they can be a leader in educating your entire community on this one simple element. The business community will embrace this critical message.
Does your community understand that spending a dollar on your downtown district versus other areas of the community on average will return 40% more?
The downtown is the heart and soul of a community. By working with community leaders voicing this information, both the city and the media company are much more effective in advocating and voicing this critical information.
Working together, the community and the media company are much greater than the sum of their individual parts. Together they can create the environment of positive change and effective as well as productive disruption. You can do this together, or risk being the disrupted in lieu of the disrupter.
