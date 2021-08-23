I recently came across a great community marketing campaign out of Canada: “Put your money where your house is.”
The message is clear: We need to be spending our local money where we live. This is the type of marketing campaign that every local community should be encouraging and every local media company should be employing. This is the type of messaging we all need to hear, and we can’t hear often enough. This is the type of message that resonates and makes people stop and think.
As long as we are looking north of the border, I would also like to relay the results of a recent survey completed by Maru/Matchbox for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business. While this survey was conducted in Canada, I believe the results speak accurately to the thoughts and sentiments in the United States. The Maru/Matchbox poll found the following interesting figures:
• 82% were worried their favorite local businesses would close.
• 69% were concerned their economy is not recovering fast enough.
• 76% believe we must start focusing more on economic recovery.
• 95% believe supporting our small businesses is the key to keeping our economy healthy.
As for finding No. 1, COVID-19 has certainly challenged many small and medium-size local businesses. It has claimed the lives of numerous local businesses with more and more feeling the mounting or increased pressure each day. COVID-19 also has altered shopping patterns and behaviors, some of which will never return.
As for findings two and three, many fear we aren’t recovering fast enough. While this tends to be a fear among many, I tend to view this as a long-term trend that will never recover. Local communities can work through this with some creativity and forethought.
I can’t say enough about finding No. 4. When it comes to local communities, it is safe to say the vibrancy and power of your local economy rests upon your ability to innovate, facilitate, support, promote and ultimately maintain your small and medium-size local business base. For local communities, no number of big boxes and chains will alter your fate without a thriving small-business base. I am constantly amazed at how few communities and community leaders really understand this. Let me reiterate: No local community has much of a future without a strong local business base. Most everything a community does should take that thought into consideration as it makes decisions.
This brings us back to where we started — the importance of putting your money where your house is. We all want to improve our communities, we all want to see our communities become more vibrant, and we all want to feel the heart and soul that comes from such an effort. In order for any of that to happen, we must find ways to keep our dollars local or, as it says, where our house is. Just remember that local spending paves your own streets, not the streets of some far-off corporate headquarters' city.
