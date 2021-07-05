I recently saw a simple yet excellent marketing campaign by America's Newspapers that said, “Shop Local, Eat Local, Read Local."
Nothing could be more critical for a local community than this simple statement. After all, keeping as many dollars as local as possible is what keeps pumping the lifeblood throughout a community.
Ironically, that same day I saw a piece in the MediaPost publication indicating that more people than ever are consuming and paying for news and information. That may seem to be a great trend if you are a media company, but the lion’s share of this shift is benefiting national news and information outlets, not local ones.
While we don’t downplay the need for national news and information, one must wonder why communities would neglect information in one’s own backyard. One of the biggest issues facing most every local community is the ability to convey important and timely information. I would argue being locally informed is every bit as critical as being nationally informed. I might even go as far as to say it is even more critical.
Additionally, I would suggest that a well-run local newspaper or media company is able to move a community forward during these challenging economic times.
We must understand the need to shop and dine locally, but we all must catch the greater vision as to why we need to read locally as well.
I have yet to consult with any communities and/or media companies that have an outstanding community information network. It isn’t a lack of informational tools, it is an overabundance of these informational tools. In the world of information fragmentation, that includes traditional media such as newspapers, TV and radio, we now can add digital outlets, social media, cable TV and much more. Without a comprehensive community vision as to how information will be shared far and wide, it will be shared in fragments where no one in the community gets the whole information feed.
I would challenge every community leadership team to sit down with their local media company and carve out a communitywide communication strategy moving forward. Media companies are in a unique position to assist in accomplishing this task.
Throughout the United States, we are seeing an abundance of what are referred to as "news deserts." These are communities that have lost their media representation. In a competitive community environment, communities can ill afford to be a news or information desert. These deserts lose their identity and ability to compete. Don’t let your community be an information desert.
By working together with your media company you can be an oasis in the desert that has affected more than 2,000 communities in the past 20 years.
