Here are some simple things local businesses can do to seize opportunity and become more relevant.
First, don’t fall for the hype that everything is being done online. Prior to COVID, over 90% of retail was transacted within the walls of brick-and-mortar retail locations. The past couple years have accelerated the online shopping trend, but more than 75% (and growing again) of all commerce is still transacted in retail locations.
But don’t be fooled, there is still a significant shift toward digital purchases and the current trends will continue. Know the patterns in your area and alter course as appropriate to assure better store traffic and results.
Second, assure consumers can find you both physically and digitally. Make sure you are active on social media, and everyone knows your operating hours. Check to see how your listing shows on Google Maps. When people drive or walk by, it is imperative your windows and facade be inviting. They are the eyes into the soul of your business; be sure it is attractive. How does your store show up in the digital word search? Google a few of your key products or services and see where your business shows up or how far down the list you must scroll to find them.
Third, when online, be consistent and respond to all e-mails and social media contacts quickly. Once you have your social media presence, check it several times each day. While we are discussing online, to avoid stagnation, be sure to rotate pictures and the visual appearance often — after all, pictures are worth a thousand words.
Fourth, and maybe most important, is customer service. Good customer experiences equate to return visits from locals and provide great word of mouth from tourists and/or visitors. In addition to over-the-top customer service, make sure the inside of the business is warm and inviting. Are shoppers able to easily find what they might be looking for? Make sure it is easy to get around the store — cluttered aisles are one of the biggest detriments to pleasant shopping experiences. Remember, uniqueness provides ambiance that attracts repeat customers.
Fifth, you must seek ways to communicate beyond your customer’s visit. Use in-store and digital promotions, drawings, contests, raffles, and games. You will be amazed how many people drop their business card into a box for a chance of winning something, regardless of how small the gift or prize may be. If you are a restaurant, have a method to entice customers back. It’s amazing how easy and effective a simple punch card can be at drawing diners to return repeatedly.
Always think multiple visits. Few businesses can survive with their customers visiting their location once. The most successful businesses rely upon their customers frequently returning. Repeat customers ultimately determine whether a business has sustainability. There are so many inexpensive digital tools making this possible, there is no excuse for not being up to date in this marketing arena.
Start with e-mail marketing through newsletters or e-blasts immediately. While email is only one way to communicate, it is still one of the most effective ways to reach those brand or business loyalists. While I would view social media as a necessary evil, use it where you have large communities of people residing in your target area. Many media companies have great tools such as contests, surveys and promotional software to get you started. There is no simple solution or one size fits all. The passive will die or go out of business. Being aggressive when promoting or marketing your business is a must.
