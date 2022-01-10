Each January, I spend the month discussing the basics of building a truly local communitywide mindset. When asking people what truly local means, we get varied responses, but most indicate some sort of shopping local. While shopping local is certainly a component of being truly local, I would suggest being truly local is more than just shopping local. Fact is, shopping local only makes up 10-20% of being truly local.
Understand that not all shopping local is created equal. Shopping at a locally-owned and operated business has 3 to 7 times the local impact compared to shopping at big boxes, chains or online, where owners aren’t local. Locally-owned and operated businesses have the ability to impact your economy greater than most imagine.
Not all economic development has the same impact on your community, either. Certain types of economic development not only offer a far greater return on investment, but spur outside and private investment dollars at a much higher rate than other investment. While future columns will go in greater detail, just know that downtown investment is usually the most viable and impactful economic investment a community can make.
Knowing the devastating impact when a community loses its media base is critical. Your local media is your community’s ambassador to the outside world. If it disappears, who will tell your story and promote your town to the world? A recent Notre Dame study showed where newspapers have gone out of business, cost of local government grows more than 30% within five years. Not only that, but when communities become what is referred to as news deserts (without a newspaper or voice), business declines, fewer people vote, and civic involvement dwindles.
Regardless of whether your community has a small or large tourism base, there are simple ways to double down on this base. Nearly every town can create some sort of tourism and those with ample tourism can grow that substantially with simple tactics and strategies. Tourism is a truly local component.
Most city and community governments agree a truly local mentality is critical to their growth, but did you know most local governments, while with the best intentions, have changeable laws, regulations and procedures that harm their own local efforts? During 2022, we will discuss how local governments can make minor adjustments that stimulate their communities without spending a dime more.
Every community must have local and impactful events. These events need not cost the community money. In fact, done right, these events can grow the dollars circulating through their community.
Does your community need job growth? Are your children leaving for college, never to return other than for visits home? In 2022, we will discuss ways your community can employ tactics that drive innovation, entrepreneurship, job growth and quality of life that draw your youth back.
While we intuitively understand that the arts, music and entertainment are vital to the truly local mentality, we will discuss ways your community can use those resources to greater advantage. We will share examples of what others are doing that works. As they say, the greatest form of flattery is to not reinvent the wheel, but to copy programs that have shown success.
