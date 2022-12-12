When we ask people, what does truly local mean, we get varied responses, but most link it to shopping local. While shopping local is certainly a big component of being truly local, I would suggest being truly local is much more than that. In fact, the shopping component only makes up 10-20% of the truly local DNA needed in a community to become an economic force from which the community can prosper and grow.
That said, let’s briefly discuss shopping. When one shops at a locally-owned and -operated business, it will have 3 to 7 times the local impact compared to shopping at out-of-town or online businesses. The compounding impact of each dollar spent, the reinvestment of local profits, and so forth are what add value to the equation. We must understand that using locally-owned and -operated businesses has the ability to impact your economy greater than most imagine.
Not all economic development has the same impact on your community. There are certain types of economic development that not only offer a far greater return on investment, but will spur outside and private investment dollars at a much higher rate than any other economic investments. One great example of this is money invested in your downtown, which offers a 30% greater return on the investment than elsewhere in the community.
Do we contemplate and understand the devastating impact when a community loses its communication and/or media base? It is imperative your community has an ambassador to the outside world. Without it, who tells the community story and promotes your community? A recent Notre Dame study shows that where the local media has left or gone out of business, the cost of local government grows in excess of 30% over five years. Not only that, but when communities become news deserts (those without a media voice), their business base becomes less vibrant, fewer people vote, and civic involvement dwindles. Building truly local DNA within a community requires an effective communication network.
Another element of being truly local is understanding and promoting tourism. Nearly every community can create some sort of tourism draw. Those with ample tourism can grow that substantially with simple tactics and strategies. Most city and community governments agree that a truly local mentality is critical to their growth. However, do you understand that most governments, while with the best intentions, have changeable laws, regulations and procedures that actually harm their own efforts? Your local leaders can stimulate a truly local community through the proper and fair use of ordinances, for example. They can encourage new events that generate hundreds of thousands if not millions of new dollars circulating through their community without anyone having to spend a nickel more than they do now.
Being truly local also can spur local job growth and provide greater opportunities for younger generations to remain at home. Being truly local will spur local innovation and entrepreneurship and it will enhance the quality of life throughout the entire community.
It doesn’t end there. We intuitively understand that arts, music and entertainment are vital to a truly local mentality. That being the case, it would behoove local communities to use these valuable resources in their quest for a truly local community. When communities find ways to highlight these assets, they find that residents take greater pride in their community and everything it has to offer
Becoming a truly local community and instilling the truly local DNA throughout the community is vital for you to not just survive, but thrive well into the future.
