It was reported by Dylan Walsh that, since the turn of the century, nearly 2,000 communities across the United States have lost their local newspapers and 6% of all counties in the United States are unserved by a local newspaper.
Reasons are numerous. Depending on the market, some of those reasons might include declining advertising revenue, changing reader habits, political leanings, busy lifestyles, and the list goes on. These reasons will be argued in many circles for years. Regardless of the reasons, it is ultimately the community that ends up getting the short end of the stick in these situations.
Walsh’s piece comes from a study by Michael Sinkinson, assistant professor of economics at Yale University, who indicates that, “among other things, they serve to keep people informed about corruption and misdeeds among their elected officials, and often break stories with wider reverberations; a small paper in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, revealed the Penn State sexual abuse scandal, for instance. And as local news fades, local politics becomes increasingly nationalized — which, other researchers have found, contributes to political polarization.”
He goes on to say, “High-quality journalism is very expensive, and newspapers are competing with other forms of media that are low cost to operate and free to distribute ... I wish that people valued the local press more than they do.”
I would like to add to this information the results of another study conducted at Notre Dame. It found that in communities that lost their local newspaper, the cost of their local government increased 30% in less than five years. Of course, this is directly indicative of not having a watchdog that holds government feet to their fiscal fire. As they say, when the cat is away, the mice will play.
There are many other impacts to a community when they lose that valuable community resource.
The local newspaper is often times the voice of that community to the outside world. It tells the tale of the community in ways that cannot be told otherwise. When companies look to relocate or even start up in a community, they often go to the community newspaper, as it is often the only source of accurate and viable information about the vibrancy of the community. When a community loses that resource, a Google search can often lead those looking toward the negative traits about a community because those are the reports that get posted on Facebook, other social media sites, regional news outlets, and so forth.
It should also be noted that newspaper readers are more civically engaged, more likely to vote, more likely to volunteer and more likely to support local causes.
On the other hand, newspapers must earn the trust and respect of local communities. They can do this by representing the make-up of the community. They can do this by supporting those things that benefit the community, such as local businesses, chambers, Main Street organizations, civic clubs etc. While they must maintain their journalistic integrity, the local newspaper should be the community’s biggest advocate and cheerleader. The local newspaper can change the dynamic of a community with strong leadership, strong participation and powerful vision.
Communities and newspapers that understand how to work together can forge miracles and unbeatable synergies from which great things will occur. When these two entities build a foundation based on trust, vibrancy and vision, there is nothing that can hold them back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.