Picture a future where tourists visit your local attractions prior to vacationing to determine if coming is worth their time. Through technology, they place themselves in a resort, bed & breakfast or canoe/kayak on the water while sitting in the comfort of their home trying to decide if they want to explore your area in real life.
People considering moving to your community stroll your streets virtually to determine if it is an acceptable place to live.
Want to showcase your community to potential businesses looking to relocate?
Want to provide an attraction that will excite younger generations providing them incentive to remain around after graduation?
Well, all of this is currently possible and will be mainstream in the not-so-distant future. Welcome to the Metaverse!
What is the Metaverse? It isn’t one thing, but keeping it simple, it is the process of creating a virtual and digitized world. To perfect the Metaverse, businesses and communities will incorporate many new technologies.
I get it, technology can be very intimidating. The smaller the business and community, the more daunting it will appear. That is no excuse. Let’s face it, the businesses and the communities surviving in the future will be those understanding and ultimately embracing new technologies. Certainly, there is a place for traditional or legacy systems and methods in both our communities and businesses, but those alone will prove inadequate to meet the needs of consumers and residents. Those businesses and communities that systematically throw off the ineffective systems of yesteryear and replace them with the power and finesse of the upcoming data and technology boom will be the winners.
Let’s get back to the Metaverse. Is it all just Internet fun and games? Or is it the future of many aspects of our daily lives? Many already use what might be called pre-Metaverse options. We take virtual tours of homes when looking to relocate. Take that to the next level and in lieu of video tour, you are now walking through the home in 3D, talking with your agent, asking questions as if you were there. We often, in person or online, visit government offices, file for business licenses, documents, and so forth. In the Metaverse, it might be as if you are standing there discussing the process with the city or government employee.
As for businesses, those failing to provide various components of the Metaverse will simply die. For business, being able to sell your products via augmented reality is crucial. Customers want to experience things before laying down their hard-earned cash, or shall I say digital currency. Beauty products and others will be sampled virtually. Trips will be experienced virtually. If you are in the media industry, the metaverse is built for you. You will have the opportunity to take readers, viewers and listeners on a virtual trip through your story. No longer will we view the story as just words on pages, but as an actual participant.
My advice, start now! Make sure your schools are at least starting to educate your children at a young age. Your business or community IT specialists need to be upgraded to Metaverse specialists — start getting them the training. Technology speeds up exponentially as time goes by, and the longer you wait the farther behind you will be. You need not be an expert, but you need to understand the potential impact in order to meet the future head on.
