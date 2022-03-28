Every community has a group of citizens who seem to have a problem for every solution. This is what can, if allowed, destroy a community’s efforts to change and transform itself. Just as the perfect can be the enemy of the great, at times we must settle for good if it moves us in the direction of great.
For a community to achieve greater success, change and transformation, it doesn't need to always add new initiatives. At times, addition by subtraction is the key. Let me suggest a few things communities might consider doing less of to become more successful in their quest for greatness.
• Abandon short-term thinking. Most successful communities have established long-term goals and strategies. Everything they do in the short-term feeds into those long-term goals and strategies.
• Stop thinking small. To transform, a community must think big. Too many communities are stuck in the rut of allowing the past to dictate their plans and goals. Historically, the only large successes typically experienced are those derived from big ideas. Too many communities have experienced defeat for so long that they no longer believe in themselves. They create small-minded goals, easy to reach and deemed safe, so they aren’t viewed as failing. It has been said, you never make a shot you don’t take. Dare to dream and dare to achieve.
• Stop making excuses. Successful communities understand they alone are responsible for their success, their failures, their strengths and their weaknesses. While certainly helpful, they learned long ago not to solely rely on the government and other entities to achieve success. They have charted their own course, making no excuses, dealing with the economics and winds of change as they arrive.
• Don’t live in the past. All too often, communities insist upon living in the past, forced to regurgitate their history because that history was the last time the town was vibrant and alive. Even as their historic events are dwindling in attendance and excitement, they cling to them as if it still matters to the younger generations. Successful communities have learned to migrate traditional events into new and exciting events combining history with current times.
• The silver bullet isn’t coming. While we all want silver bullets, they are difficult to locate when it comes to transforming communities. Revitalizing a downtown or a community for that matter takes years of painstaking effort. Successful communities understand that making many small and continuous improvements on a daily, weekly and yearly basis gives them consistent results over time.
• Perfectionism is debilitating. Understand that change and transformation are never clean and clear, can be very hard and even ugly. Embark on the journey, knowing it won’t be perfect. Don’t fret, keep moving forward and adjust along the way. Beware of naysayers always focused on the negative when the less-than-perfect initiatives pop up. They are a cancer to the community. Nothing is ever perfect, no matter how much you may try.
• Ignore and move on from toxic people. You know who they are. They create problems, they start or perpetuate rumors, they drag others into the fray, and are just plain destructive to communities. If you can’t convert them to your positive-thinking team, they must be moved to the category of irrelevant. Instead, spend your time with positive people, motivating people, change agents and forward-thinking individuals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.