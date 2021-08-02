It was once said by religious leader Gordon B. Hinckley, “You can’t build a great building on a weak foundation. You must have a solid foundation if you’re going to have a strong superstructure.”
The same is true on a community level. You will find it difficult to have a strong, vibrant and invigorating community if you have failed to strengthen the heart and soul of the community. The heart and soul of nearly every community is derived from the core or, put another way, the downtown.
When it comes to your community, there is no better investment than that of your downtown. A recent study showed the best return on investment of local tax dollars is enhancing and improving the downtown. When prospective employers evaluate various communities where they might move or start a business, in nearly every instance, the downtown of the community selected was vibrant and offered an enhanced quality of life for their employees.
When most local community members think of downtown revitalization, they immediately think of retail and consumer activity. While those two components are important, don’t get lured into the trap of thinking that is your only goal or measurement. Successful communities understand you don’t need to place all your marbles in the retail and consumer basket. They instead nurture downtown progress on many other fronts, including loft living options, dining, jobs, educational opportunities, as well as arts, culture and entertainment and major events.
When trying to build your downtown and create the heart and soul of your community, focus your time, effort and resources like a laser. Everything you do should steer and promote your downtown. You will be amazed at the results of this approach. As you do this, you will begin to see a huge change in how local residents perceive their own downtown.
Despite the varied paths to downtown successes, there was a common denominator. Each community invested time and resources in returning its downtown into the thriving hub it was meant to be. They all understood this as the key element that would spur sustained economic growth and complete community revitalization. They invested their precious and usually limited resources along with the time to make it happen. Today, their success isn’t measured in mere hundreds of thousands of dollars, it was measured in millions of dollars.
Make no mistake, the investment in resources and time on their downtown literally saved these communities from following the road most commonly traveled by communities that are struggling to survive.
