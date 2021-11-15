Jacque Fresco, who studied emerging trends, once said, “We accept, without sufficient consideration, a system that breeds inefficiencies and actually encourages the creation of shortages."
It is hard to read or watch the media these days without a reference or story on the looming shortages just around the corner. We hear of shipping containers anchored offshore unable to be unloaded. We hear of various retail outlets finding it hard to keep their shelves stocked. We read reports of China warning its citizens to stock up for a long winter and spring of supply shortages. We hear of the pending tech calamity due to chip shortages. Lastly, we hear of having no Christmas because of a combination of all the above.
While entire columns could be written about each of the topics above, it isn’t the purpose of this column to discuss politics and economics except where it impacts building our local communities. When one analyzes the message contained in the leading quote of this column, it might be time to point out that our current system of commerce in our country does no favors to locally-owned-and-operated businesses. Carrying that one step further, our past and current system of commerce in this country breed shortages and supply disruptions. We are reaping what we have sown when we destroyed the “Built in the USA” mentality in exchange for goods produced overseas to save a few bucks.
Does saving a few bucks by outsourcing really make us a stronger country? Does building corporate profits in exchange for a nation that is now reliant upon other countries around the world to supply even our most basic needs bode well in times of turmoil or upheaval?
The above deals mostly with macroeconomics. Is it possible to bring this down to the micro or local community level as well? Has there ever been a better time for communities to promote and encourage thinking, being and spending local? Has there ever been a better time for locally-owned businesses to promote their local connections to the community and market that their goods aren’t sitting on some container on a ship with no timeframe for delivery?
It has been said, “never let a good crisis go to waste." This is certainly one of those times that local chambers and their government leaders, in conjunction with media companies and the locally-owned business community, need to send the community a message — a message of the value of being truly local, a message of rallying around the local businesses and that local spending through the holidays lifts not only the gift recipient, but the entire community.
As consumers, it always behooves us to try and spend our money as close to home as possible. In times of economic challenges, this becomes even more important as it is the local communities and economies that are usually hit the hardest. Almost everything Washington does is geared to further the financial prospects of Wall Street and those having paid for favors. This is done at the expense of local communities and those living there.
It is time for your community to band together and become truly local, to build synergies between the community, media and business. Communities that miss building those synergies now will pay the price later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.