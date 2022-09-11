Ellie Bernard, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, said she tried to kill herself just three weeks ago because she was depressed and feeling alone.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, Bernard came out as transgender three years ago and said her life started to fall apart after she decided to be honest about who she was.
“I was disowned by my family, my church community, and just recently my marriage ended over the transition. She couldn’t handle the changes,” Bernard said. “It left me as a mostly disabled veteran, homeless, so I ended up couch surfing until I ran out of people to trust and I ended up going to the VA for help. They put me in transitional housing, first in Rogers (Arkansas), then over here in Joplin, until I could get on my feet.”
Even with that help, Bernard said her circle of friends had shrunk to almost nothing and that she was so depressed she decided to try to end her life.
But she survived, and reached out to JoMo Eq, or Joplin Equality, a group that on its Facebook page says it was created to give “teens and young adults within the LGBT+ community a safe place to express who they are.”
“I private messaged them, and they took me under their wing and kind of adopted me into their family,” Bernard said. “They have the biggest hearts, they’re heroes. They helped me feel welcome and demanded I come here. and I’ve been finding more support and broadening my chosen family ever since. I’ve been finding my own support instead of waiting for it to find me.”
On Sunday, Bernard was in Landreth Park talking to new friends Michael Gregory and John Alberding, both of Joplin, at JoMo PrideFest 2022.
Gregory said he understands what Bernard has been going through.
“I’m 68 years old, and for most of my life I had to live it in a situation where I wasn’t allowed to be openly gay or to be myself, so it’s important to me to be able to do that now and to support other people who are showing pride in who they are,” he said. “It’s still not OK in many places to be openly gay, but here at this event, there’s no question about whether or not you can do that. There’s still a lot of bigotry and hate in this country and this is a safe zone, a hate-free zone.”
Sunday was the last day of an expanded JoMo PrideFest that ran three days for the first time. Ron Burch, co-chairman of the event, said the group has worked to expand the event and add new things every year.
“In 2019, it was a one-day event, and in 2020, it was virtual,” Burch said. “Last year was two days, and we had the Pride March and the event downtown. Yesterday was the biggest Pride Day we’ve ever had in Joplin — we had the largest attendance we’ve ever had. We had the most sponsors, most vendors, our biggest headliners, so every day it’s getting a little bigger and better, and that’s our goal, is to move the post forward.”
Ashley Benson, volunteer coordinator for JoMo PrideFest, said the purpose is to show people of all ages that they can be themselves, no matter who that might be.
“They can live their truth and honestly be happy,” Benson said. “This is a day of celebration for all of us to be who we are and have fun in great weather. It wasn’t too hot or too cold. It’s probably the greatest feeling in the whole wide world to be at one of these events. Life is worth living and life is worth being yourself, and we didn’t used to be able to display being ourselves in public.”
The event Sunday at Landreth Park featured vendors and performers, food trucks, bingo, singers and performers
Alberding said he recently moved to Joplin from Arizona and that JoMo PrideFest was helping him build a new community of friends.
“I didn’t know a single person, so I needed to build a new community,” Alberding said. “I get to be with like-minded people, have fun. It’s just a good event, and it’s fun for everyone. I’ve seen families, obviously heterosexual families with their kids; they’re here having fun too.”
A couple of hours into the event at Landreth Park, a pair of protesters showed up using a megaphone to shout at participants and told the participants they needed to repent.
Burch said religious protesters showed up at the event Saturday as well.
“Everyone is entitled to their own opinions, their own beliefs. People are entitled to demonstrate in public spaces,” Burch said. “I fully support that. This is supposed to be a safe space for everyone attending, and unfortunately we had protesters out at the festival yesterday too. We called the police a couple of times because they were in talks with children and there were disturbances. As long as they’re on their side doing their thing and we’re over here, that’s the best for everyone, and we’ve been instructing as many people as possible to try to ignore them, don’t engage, don’t give them the power.”
At least one church sponsored a booth at the event.
Michael Woodruff and Jefferson Myers were there with Unity of Joplin church.
“We’re all deserving of love for who we are, not for who others want us to be,” Myers said. “Unfortunately, people don’t hear that message enough in the world right now, so we try and be a place where you can hear that message and know there’s a place to feel OK, to love yourself and to explore the spiritual side of your being at the same time.”
