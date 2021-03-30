The Joplin Regional Airport announced today that Houston will be a third hub option for travelers when United Express service starts on June 1.
The city previously announced that the airport will also offer daily flights to Chicago and Denver with United Express, operated by SkyWest Airlines.
“This is an exciting time with three great hubs for the Joplin market,” said Steve Stockam, manager of the Joplin Regional Airport. “The locations and schedules will benefit our customer. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, they’ll have some options to make connections they’ve been seeking.”
The new United Express flights will offer daily trips to Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Denver International Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Individuals wanting to book flights out of Joplin can do so starting April 6.
