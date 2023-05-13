Joplin has been approved to receive $33.8 million toward $67.8 million in city project costs so far through the American Rescue Plan Act.
An update on the status of grants awarded and those still in the application process or being held until application processing opens will be given Monday at a City Council meeting.
The update will be given by city staff and representatives of Guidehouse, a consultant hired to formulate a plan for filing and monitoring state and federal grants programs.
In addition, a request to extend the contract with Guidehouse for that representation will be heard by the council.
Guidehouse was hired in 2022 after the city sought bids for the consulting work intended to maximize the city’s grants obtained through ARPA, the state's allocation of ARPA grants, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grants, and Infrastructure and Investment Act grants.
Guidehouse also is to help the city develop a final spending plan for the city’s ARPA allocation when all the grants are decided, as well as give the updates to the council.
The original contract with Guidehouse for a year cost $375,000.
The city's finance director, Leslie Haase, wrote in a city document related to the contract renewal request that state ARPA applications are all completed. But, the infrastructure grant periods will continue for several months.
Haase reported that funds still remain on the original contract for Guidehouse to continue to apply for additional grants on behalf of the city, but the contract itself expires in June. The council will be asked to approve a contract extension until July 2024, or as long as funds remain from the original contract amount.
The Guidehouse presentation to be given Monday will list all of the grants approved so far along with those denied or are pending.
Guidehouse reports that half of the projects listed as the city's Top 20 priorities in rankings by the council have been funded or partially funded.
Twelve of those have been for stormwater and wastewater projects that address what city officials identified as essential projects.
Other grants have been given for projects to equip police and fire departments, for housing, education, and parks projects.
A detailed list of the grants will be part of the presentation at the 6 p.m. Monday meeting.
