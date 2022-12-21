The Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity celebrated the completion of its first multifamily housing unit, a duplex at 1405-1407 E. Sixth St. in Joplin, and handed over the keys to the new homeowners during a dedication Wednesday.
Ground was broken on the duplex in the spring. The storm-resistant duplex was built using construction techniques developed by the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety to provide less costly resilient housing.
The institute’s program is part of the Habitat Strong program, which is designed to promote the building of homes that are more durable, resilient and physically strong, according to Scott Clayton, executive director of the local Habitat chapter.
Clayton said this is the first time that they’ve built a duplex and that the project went well.
“We would like to repeat this and expand it to where we can do a triplex or offer some three-bedroom units,” he said. “We’re excited that we started a new endeavor.”
Each unit has two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a garage. Each has a kitchen, a living room, walk-in closets and a laundry room. A storm shelter is also built into the backyard. The new homeowners are Teresa Davis and Gina Ehrmantrout, who met when they were working on their units. The two were quick to become friends.
“This has been the best Christmas present ever,” Davis said. “I live in a tiny apartment that’s upstairs, and my dad hasn’t been able to come visit me there. I can now have him over. I also really love to cook, and I have a big kitchen now.”
Ehrmantrout said she wants to continue to volunteer with Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity after the move.
“I learned how to hang siding, and I watched them do the framing,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot.”
Fred Osborn, vice president of the Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity board, said that they’ve built several single-family homes without garages, but they were able to step it up this year with the duplex.
“This is always my favorite thing to do for Habitat because today we turn a house into a home,” he said.
Barbie Huff, director of family service with the organization, said the family selection committee looks at three basic criteria when a person applies for a home: a need for better housing, ability to pay and willingness to partner with Habitat.
“They have to meet certain income guidelines, and they need to have a certain debt-to-income ratio,” she said. “There also has to be a need for housing, whether it’s too expensive or in terrible shape. These two women came along during the time when we were envisioning this duplex. We thought this would be perfect for them.”
The homeowners are required to complete 200-300 hours of labor on their home and those of other families. Habitat homes are sold to the new homeowners at no profit and no interest.
“We do no-interest loans, and the mortgage payments come back to us,” Osborn said. “We turn around and leverage those to build other homes. If you’ve ever dropped anything off at ReStore, we pay a little bit of overhead for the store, but everything else goes to the bottom line.”
Clayton said four other Habitat homes are under construction and are nearing completion. With the duplex, Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity has built 181 homes throughout the region since its start as an affiliate in 1989.
