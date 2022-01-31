PINEVILLE, Mo. — A McDonald County judge sentenced Bryon Hansen to a total of 50 years in prison Monday for sexual abuse of a young girl between 2012 and 2015.
A jury had convicted the 40-year-old rural Joplin man of two counts of statutory sodomy and two counts of child molestation at the conclusion of a three-day trial held two months ago in Pineville on a change of venue from Newton County.
Judge John LePage assessed Hansen 25 years on each of the sodomy counts and 15 years on each of the molestation counts, and ordered the two longer terms to run consecutively. The molestation sentences will run concurrently with the other terms.
The victim in the case, who is now 20 years old, was between 11 and 13 years old when the defendant committed the acts for which he was convicted.
She testified at trial that he began physically abusing her when she was 7 years old and progressed to sexual abuse once she turned 11. She said she did not tell anyone about the abuse for years because he threatened to harm her and others in her family if she did.
The girl told jurors that Hansen raped her in January 2015 and she learned that he had made her pregnant when she suffered a miscarriage in March of that year after he punched her in the stomach. She said she subsequently went to live in another home and gradually began disclosing the abuse to her mother and others.
Her rape case, however, did not surface until almost four years after the offense. The defendant faced an additional count of rape at trial, but the jury could not reach a verdict on that particular count.
Assistant Prosecutor J.D. Hatcher called Hansen "cold, calculating and manipulative" during arguments before the judge's sentencing of the defendant Monday. Hatcher said Hansen has refused to take responsibility for his crimes since his trial, continuing to assert that he is innocent.
