Sgt. Robert Wayne Crow Jr. didn't join the military until later in life — at age 38 — but in the five years he served, he left an impression on many.
On Saturday, hundreds of current and former members of the 203rd Engineer Battalion gathered with Crow’s family to rename the Joplin armory in his honor and dedicate it to his service.
“He was selfless, and that’s what we need the most, is selfless service,” said one of Crow’s former commanders, retired Col. Paul Kirchhoff, before Saturday’s ceremony. “He was that leader who always did the right thing, who always found ways to make others better and always did the right thing for the unit.
“There was quite a bit of a rank difference, so I didn’t know him well. There are definitely people in his patrol that knew him a lot better than I do, but as a leader within the battalion, I knew him well enough to know he was a good leader, an outstanding soldier and someone that truly represented what’s good about the Missouri National Guard.”
Died in service
Crow, of Kansas City, was killed in action July 10, 2010, in Paktika, Afghanistan, leading a column on a route-clearing patrol searching for improvised explosive devices. He was part of a team of soldiers who patrolled roads in specialized mine-clearance vehicles, called Huskies, looking specifically for IEDs.
Fellow soldiers said Crow always insisted on driving the lead Husky, one of the most dangerous jobs he could take.
Retired Master Sgt. John Cooper said he came from his home in El Paso, Texas, to Joplin for Saturday's ceremony out of love and respect for Crow.
“Our unit was kind of organic with regular Army mixed with National Guard, field artillery and engineers, so I knew him for that year we spent in Afghanistan,” Cooper said. “Always impressed with him, he was hardworking, had integrity, and he was dedicated to the lead Husky. That’s what he drove. When we’re en route, the lead Husky is like the person who controls our survivability and everything. His job is to look for the IEDs. It’s a very selfless job, selfless service. There were casualties in that job every day.”
Retired National Guard Capt. Phillip Kirk, who came from St. Louis to attend the ceremony, said Crow always told him if anyone was going to get hurt, he wanted it to be him, which was why he always drove the lead vehicle.
“Wayne took it upon himself to take care of his brothers and he really owned the ‘my brother’s keeper’ motto,” Kirk said. “He took care of all of us. As a platoon leader, I couldn’t ask for a better soldier, a better person to take charge. And he really owned his job and took it upon himself to take care of us. It was a great honor to be here, and it’s a very great memory for a great man.”
Living his dream
Crow’s widow, Beverly Crow, attended Saturday’s ceremony with a number of Robert Crow’s children, grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Beverly Crow said it was her husband’s dream to join the military even after a long career with Missouri Gas Energy.
“This is all he ever talked about when he was younger,” she said after the ceremony. “This is what he wanted to do. He didn’t join until he was 38. He was much older than the rest of them. All six kids were grown and gone, he was like, 'What do you think?' I said, 'I don’t like it, but I’ll stand behind you.' It was his dream — you don’t stop someone from living out their dream.”
Beverly said she last talked to him on the phone July 9, 2010, the day before he was killed.
“I don’t really remember the last conversation. It was real short, he was just checking in,” she said. “He was always on a mission, so there wasn’t time to talk. He’d just check in, 'Hey, I’m OK. How's everything at home? We’re good ... OK, we’re going out, I can't talk long.' It was just a check in, but it still shows up on the house phone. I’ll never erase that.”
A couple of days later, U.S. Army officers showed up at her door.
“It was total shock,” Beverly Crow said. “I saw them pull up and said he must have gotten hurt, but I never expected it was the worst. You just go into shock. I sat down on the stairs and tried to think for a moment and had to make phone calls. It’s rough, very rough.”
‘This is forever’
Kirchoff, one of Crow’s commanders during that deployment, said the idea to rename the Joplin armory after Crow was 10 years in the making.
“But if there’s anyone who deserved this, it’s Sgt. Crow, to have this armory named for him,” Kirchhoff said. “This was something we knew we wanted to do originally whenever we first came back. During the transition into being battalion commander, that was one of my projects I wanted to happen the most. It just takes time and a lot of effort to make things happen and despite all our hard efforts, what it took was a legislative initiative by Rep. Bill Hardwick to make this happen. Through his work and cooperation of the current leadership, the adjutant general, Levon Cumpton, we made it happen and we couldn’t be happier to be here.”
Large letters now declare the armory on 32nd Street to be the “Sgt. Robert Wayne Crow Jr. National Guard Armory."
“I feel relief that it’s finally happening,” Kirchhoff said. “But just pride that the Missouri National Guard and the state of Missouri is honoring a veteran who couldn’t deserve it more, who was the epitome of all that is good with our state, all that is good with the Missouri National Guard.”
