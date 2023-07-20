A $400,000 grant has been awarded to the city of Joplin by the Federal Transit Administration to study ways to expand local public transportation services.
The grant was announced Thursday by the FTA, which is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Joplin’s grant is one of 47 made to various state and local governments, transportation authorities and nonprofits in 32 states. In total, $20 million is being distributed to provide more transportation service to residents who cannot drive or who have limited or no transportation options in low-income or rural areas.
Joplin city officials had other commitments Thursday and were not immediately available to discuss how the city will use the money, according to the city’s public information officer, Lynn Onstot.
The FTA documents state that Joplin is to receive funding for a study to identify gaps in its transportation network and ways to expand public transportation to people who lack affordable transportation to jobs, schools, health care and public services.
Joplin suspended one of its two public transportation services, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley, last November, citing a shortage of drivers. City Manager Nick Edwards said then the city was looking for ways the service could be eventually restarted.
The city still operates the Metro Area Public Transit System. MAPS provides curbside pickup and drop-off service by appointment in Joplin, Carterville, Duenweg, Oronogo and Webb City. It is available to disabled residents.
The city additionally offers a cab coupon program that allows residents with limited incomes to buy coupons that provide discounted cab fare.
Grants such as the one awarded to Joplin can be used to start a transit service, expand service or modernize fleets and bus stops, according to the FTA.
Awards are specifically made to commission studies that can assess how a provider can improve its transit services in low-income areas identified by the U.S. census. The program also pays for the work to improve mobility and access or provide new services, including paratransit rides.
“Across the country, people who live in low-income rural, urban, and tribal communities are less likely to own a car and more likely to rely on public transit,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a statement. “Through this program, we are bringing affordable, accessible public transit to the very communities that need it the most, making it possible for more people to access jobs, resources, and opportunity.”
In addition to Joplin, a grant award was made to the Cherokee Nation in Northeast Oklahoma. That tribal nation will receive $576,188 to update its long-range transit plan to guide the planning, construction, and deployment of future tribal transit projects to the Cherokee Nation’s 450,000 tribal residents.
Another nearby area to receive a similar grant is the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, which is to receive $180,000 to study and improve up to 60 bus stops throughout Northwest Arkansas. The study will provide engineering, design and improvement activities for Ozark Regional Transit and Razorback Transit, such as accessibility features like sidewalks and ramps as well as rider amenities to include benches, shelters and lighting.
FTA received applications for the grants totaling nearly $36 million.
