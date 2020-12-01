The city of Joplin has started its annual residential leaf pickup program.
Residents are asked to rake their leaves to the curb, and not to bag them. No tree limbs, brush or rocks should be included in the piles. Leaves should not be raked into the street, as they may clog storm drains. Leaf piles should not be placed over water meters.
The city will use two pickup crews starting in outlying areas and working their way toward the center of Joplin. A map indicating the order of the work areas can be found at joplinmo.org. The leaf collection could take one month or longer.
Details: 417-624-0820, ext. 501 or 566, or 417-627-8879.
